That talk of who can and cannot count to six took quite the turn this week.
Town Meeting Day feels like it was about 10 years ago right now, so I’ll just briefly recap how the two ousted incumbents from the Board of Aldermen made strikingly similar comments on how the faction they blamed for their defeat — which they associated with “Bernie Sanders liberals” — still could not “count to six.” “Count to six” is an expression used among city politicians referring to the majority needed to pass anything on the board.
Well, once Alderman Michael Talbott was sworn in and seated, he and five other Aldermen elected Matt Whitcomb the board’s president. The vote was 6-5. Whitcomb, who has only served a single term on the board, ousted Sharon Davis, the longest-serving board member with three decades under her belt.
For all the talk of a young-old division on the board, a tour through the archives did not turn up any clear patterns on how votes were splitting in the last year. The “young” board members split on the fire chief’s extra vacation. The “old” members split on bias training. Chris Ettori and Scott Tommola — roughly the same age but ostensibly part of different factions — joined together as the only two aldermen to vote against the budget. I’m sure the coming months will give us ample opportunity to see who is counting up to six and for what.
Disunion
It says something about the week we’re having that a motion to discuss merging the city and the town was about the fourth most interesting thing that came up at Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
The 1992 votes on a merger proposal pushed by William Carris — then a city resident and town business-owner but not yet a state senator — paint a rough picture of how much Alderman Paul Clifford will need to overcome if his vision is to become a reality.
City voters favored the merger. I wouldn’t call the vote close, but I wouldn’t call it a landslide, either — 2,607-2,001. The vote in the town to reject the proposal was as lopsided as I can ever remember seeing anything at 1,493-203. That was 28 years ago, but Town Select Board Chairman Josh Terenzini, who was about kindergarten-aged at the time of the vote, isn’t indicating that a new generation of townies will be any more open to the idea.
Calendar
I almost skipped this section because it seems likely anything I put in it will be canceled, but the Development Review Board is planning to hold a hearing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Everything feels very tentative. I’m writing this early Friday afternoon knowing the subjects I picked are likely to be overshadowed by late-breaking news.
Let’s be careful out there.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
