Rep. Larry Cupoli, R-Rutland City, said he joined Twitter just to tweet his support for Rep. Taylor Small, P/D-Winooski.
Small has been targeted in a fundraising message by the Vermont Republican Party and called a “groomer” — effectively an accusation of pedophilia — by the Burlington GOP chair because of her support for a bill that would allow transgender youth to seek gender-affirming medical care without parental consent. Cupoli’s tweet, in which he tagged the Vermont GOP account, simply read “I stand with @TaylorSmallVT.” It was posted Tuesday and as of Friday remains his only tweet.
“There’s not a lot to talk about,” Cupoli said Friday. “I am one who supports the person. Taylor Small is a wonderful person — kind, astute and a great representative in the State House.”
Small is a transgender woman who uses she/her pronouns, and Cupoli initially referred to Small as “he” a couple times in our conversation before pausing, saying “excuse me” and switching to “she.” Whatever political disagreements he might have with Small, Cupoli said he agrees with the attacks on her even less.
“We don’t all agree on bills and legislation, but to attack the person disturbs me immensely,” he said. “I won’t stand for that. ... She is just a really good person I’ve come to know well and respect. ... We’re losing our humanity. I respect anyone no matter what they think. We can all disagree, but we don’t need to be cruel to the human being that’s next to us.”
In the pipes
It looked like maybe we were seeing a rash of water breaks through the first quarter of the year, but Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo said that has more to do with how they are reported than anything else. Boil-water orders associated with water main repairs were happening on almost a weekly basis in February before trickling off.
“I looked back on our stats,” Rotondo said. “It’s really on track to be an average year.”
The city has averaged 17 breaks a year during the past four years. As of Friday, with almost a third of the year gone by, Rotondo said we’ve had five. What is happening more often, Rotondo said, are boil-water orders. He said their frequency has jumped under a state rule change in 2018 that went from effectively leaving them to the system operators discretion to requiring them any time pressure to users drops below 20 psi.
Rotondo said the way users are notified of the orders has also changed. He said they still hand-deliver a notice to each user, but also put an announcement to the city as a whole of the department’s Facebook page.
Rotondo said of the city’s 100 miles of water lines, 36 miles are at least 100 years old and of those, 24 miles are at least 120 years old. He said he expects another water-line replacement bond to go before voters in 2023.
“It’s important to keep up with replacement,” he said.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meet at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes the local emergency management plan, the shopping cart ordinance and a request for $30,000 in ARPA funding for a “Burned-Out Home” on Forest Street.
On Tuesday the Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to go over the FY2021 audit.
Wednesday the Charter and Ordinance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss retail cannabis policies.
On Thursday the Parking Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss “all things parking.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.