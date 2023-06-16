Evergreen Cemetery is still struggling.
“I think we can make it through into August,” Paula McCann, board of trustees president, said Friday. “With an influx of cash, we can make it through this year. I would very much like to raise $50,000 this summer. Given we have 4,000 deeds, that’s not a lot to ask. ... There are a lot of living people who need help in this city, so I think it falls to people who are Evergreen Cemetery deed holders to decide the future.”
The private nonprofit cemetery last year said it was on the brink of financial failure as burials dropped off, taking revenue with them. McCann said they are working on developing new revenue streams, in particular by creating a database on the graves, but they are still having trouble covering expenses in the short-term. McCann also said that there was apparently an erroneous belief that donations to the cemetery were not tax-deductible.
“We are 501©(3),” she said. “We can offer a receipt for claiming the donation on your taxes.”
The database project is fully funded with donor help, McCann said, but they still have maintenance demands.
“We still have lots of trees that have to come down,” she said. “We have one tree that fell in a recent storm and we need to have volunteers come up with chainsaws.”
Public support
Evergreen is larger than all five city cemeteries combined, and numerous graves of Vermont historical figures, including governors Percival Clement, John Mead, John Page, Charles Smith, Robert Stafford and Charles Williams; Bristol-Myers co-founder John Myers, Rep. George Hodges, writer Julia Dorr and Col. William T. Nichols, who led the Vermont soldiers credited with repelling Pickett’s Charge at the Battle of Gettysburg.
Mayor Michael Doenges said the city would have the option of taking responsibility for the cemetery should the trustees dissolve, but is not required to, as some have interpreted state law. He said that’s a step he would prefer not to take.
“My hope is the efforts they’re making ... are going to keep them moving,” he said. “We’re going to continue to help out where we can ... but it’s not a city property.”
Doenges said the city has had the city forester help Evergreen with trees and could see offering similar types of low-cost aid, such as allowing Evergreen to service its vehicles at the city garage.
“We want to see them succeed,” he said.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. At the top of the agenda is the confirmation vote for city attorney nominee Megan LaChance.
The board is also slated to discuss the disposal of a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria owned by the police department; final authorization of the 1% sales tax; and the adoption of the downtown capital plan.
Thursday, the Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a funding request from the library and Mayor Doenges’ request to reallocate a surplus in the public works budget to create new positions.