Mayor Michael Doenges said Friday he is ready to appoint a new city clerk, though we’ll have to wait until Monday to find out who it is.
Doenges said he will not announce the nominee ahead of submitting the name to the Board of Aldermen at its next regular meeting.
Shortly after taking office, Doenges placed longtime City Clerk Henry Heck on administrative leave pending the appointment of a successor.
Last week, Doenges announced that Commissioner of Public Works James Rotondo would return to his previous role as city engineer, but he did not immediately name anyone to that position. The mayor said Friday he did have a candidate in mind.
“They haven’t given me a ‘yes’ yet,” Doenges said. “I think this person is a really good fit, and I am working on convincing them.”
Doenges said he wanted to fill the post with someone local, but that if his chosen candidate turns him down, he will conduct a national search.
Taxation representation
The city’s 1% sales tax cleared committee this week.
The city voted at town meeting to change the charter to establish the tax, but charter changes need to be approved by the Legislature. Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland, reported that it cleared the first hurdle toward doing so this week when it was voted unanimously out of the House Committee on Government Operations.
Next, Notte said, it has to get through the Ways and Means Committee before going to a vote of the full house. Notte said he hopes that will happen next week, but it will depend on the committee’s schedule.
Taxing thoughts
Talking about the late city assessor Barry Keefe, former mayor Jeffrey Wennberg offered an interesting insight about the tax appeal process.
Appeals of tax assessments are heard by the Board of Civil Authority, which is made up of city officials including justices of the peace, aldermen and the mayor. Wennberg’s only elected office prior to his first mayoral campaign was on the school board, so he had never participated in a tax appeal prior to becoming mayor.
Sometimes, he said, homeowners would correctly point to some error in their assessment. Others, though, they would tell stories of economic hardships such as lost jobs or medical expenses, or just assert that they could not afford the tax increase that came with a changed assessment. None of these were grounds to change an assessment, but he said having the city’s leaders hear these complaints demonstrated to him the “genius” of the state’s assessment and appeal system.
“The genius of it is, it reconnects you to the struggles people are having,” Wennberg said.
The next time he worked on a city budget, Wennberg said, those struggles were in the back of his mind, and he was more careful knowing that every increase in the budget was an increase in someone’s hardship.
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. The agenda includes an update on the Depot Park redesign, changes to the development plan for 19 East Washington St. and special events permits for the farmers market and the Crowley Brothers Road Race.
