I like numbers, but I can’t always get them right away.
Such was the case Wednesday, when Rep. Jarrod Sammis, L-Castleton, told me his constituency is a “Democratic stronghold.” I covered Castleton for a decade, and I’ve had to at least maintain a feel for county politics since, and this was one of the oddest claims I’ve ever heard from a person in a position of responsibility.
Short on time, the fact checking I did that afternoon involved talking to two people who have represented Castleton during lengthy political careers. As much as I respect their perspectives, I respect numbers even more. Now I’ve had a chance to look them up.
The only Democrat to win a contested race in Castleton in November was Peter Welch, who carried 51% of the town’s vote to Gerald Malloy’s 47%. That was an underperformance for Welch, who beat Malloy by a 40-point margin statewide.
While Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., got double the votes Republican Liam Madden did statewide, Madden managed to eke out a two-vote win over her in Castleton.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott outperformed his statewide numbers in Castleton. While he “only” beat Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel by 47 percentage points overall, in Castleton his margin was 61.
The tale continues as you travel down the ballot. Joe Benning beat Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman in Castleton by a wider margin than Zuckerman beat him by statewide. If Vermont followed Castleton’s lead, Republican H. Brooke Paige would be secretary of state and treasurer (if that’s allowed) instead of losing both those races almost 2-1. Castleton also bucked the state by voting Republican for auditor and attorney general and the Republican candidates swept the state Senate elections.
Only 12 candidates ran for the 12 justice of the peace positions — six from each major party. Everybody won, but the top three vote-getters were Republicans, only one Democrat made it into the upper half and the lowest Republican finished eighth.
Filling spots
With that out of the way, I can hand Castleton back to my dear colleague Keith Whitcomb, who was on vacation this week, and return my attention to City Hall.
We officially have a new city clerk. The Board of Aldermen confirmed Tracy Kapusta by a vote of 6-3 Monday. Kapusta is the first new department head under the Doenges administration.
We are still waiting to hear who will be the next commissioner of public works and what the mayor will decide to do about the city attorney.
May flowers
City officials have suggested Rutlanders ride bikes and not mow their lawns this month.
The two developments are mostly unrelated, and both were actions at Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
Mayor Michael Doenges issued a proclamation declaring May “Bike Month” in the city. May has been National Bike Month since 1956, and in reading the proclamation, Doenges rattled off a number of benefits of bicycles — affordability, accessibility, “a great outdoor experience,” and bicycle-friendly communities, saying Rutland is poised to capitalize on the growth of cycling and urging “all residents to join me in this special observance.”
The aldermen voted unanimously to issue a proclamation in support of “No-Mow May,” asking Rutlanders not to mow their lawns, or to at least leave patches unmowed, through the end of the month.
Dave Coppock, who brought the proposal to the board, said the idea is to support pollinators by creating more habitat for them during a key period.
Doenges noted that the city has an ordinance forbidding residents from letting lawns grow more than 10 inches. Coppock replied that lawns don’t need to get that long to help out the bees.
“Three inches would be helpful,” he said. “Most people’s lawns are half that.”
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Tax Abatement meets at 5:30 p.m. to hear a request regarding 63 Pine St. The Police Commission meets at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, the Animal Control Board hears a vicious dog complaint at 5:30 p.m. At the same time, the Community and Economic Development Committee meets to discuss proposed changes to the Special Benefits District Revolving Loan Fund and a Vermont Arts Council murals grant.
Wednesday, the Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a community engagement strategy for the zoning update.
Thursday, the Pension Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. for a presentation on investment performance.
