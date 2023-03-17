I shadowed Mayor Michael Doenges for his first day in office Wednesday, which you probably already know because the story on it is supposed to be on the front page.
Between his swearing in and his first meeting of the day, we sat and talked for a while, and he projected a level of energy and enthusiasm that made a strong impression. It was a sharp contrast to his predecessor. David Allaire’s demeanor in office was far more calm and quiet.
Still thinking about how the election went, I wonder if in 2017 city voters had an appetite for calm and quiet after a decade of Christopher Louras’ own brand of intensity. Was that appetite satisfied in the ensuing six years, leaving voters hungry for a different sort of energy?
My political memory only goes back as far as Jeffrey Wennberg, but during that time I also feel like I have seen a pattern. Rutland voters, when picking a mayor, seem to like to alternate between what I am going to call “wonky technocrats” — Wennberg, Christopher Louras and Doenges — and, for lack of a better term, folksier, old-school Rutlanders, like John Cassarino and Allaire. I’ll know I’m onto something if the pattern holds at the end of Doenges’ time.
Granted
Doenges used the long chat we had to clarify remarks he made during the candidate forum at the Paramount about grant-writing. Doegnes had called the RRA’s Barbara Spaulding a grant administrator, rather than the sort of grant writer he wanted the city to hire. He said this week he had not meant to minimize her grant-writing skills.
“It’s hard during the forum because you’re saying things quick,” he said. “Barbara is a fantastic grant writer and grant administrator, but she does not work for the city. She works for the RRA and she has other responsibilities. ... Dedicating someone to grant-writing in the city allows us to take some of the burden off the department heads who do it and pursue new opportunities.”
I pressed him a bit on that notion because I was under the impression that grant writing is a significant part of the skills sets of some grant writers — I could swear I remember it being listed as one of the factors that got Kim Peters hired to run the recreation department. I’d also imagine that there might be a difference in what goes into writing a grant to fund a youth theater program as opposed to a grant for road resurfacing.
Doenges replied that some of the department heads have very good grant-writing skills, but some people have made an entire career out of the activity.
“Having that precision adds a lot of value,” he said. “Everybody’s busy around here. We have a super-tight budget and an unlimited supply of to-dos.”
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. New board members are to be sworn in and a new board president elected, after which the agenda includes a Center on Rural Innovation Grant, a request to display art in City Hall and a contract signing for the recreation department.
Wednesday, the planning commission meets at 5:30 p.m. to continue work on the zoning update.
