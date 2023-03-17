I shadowed Mayor Michael Doenges for his first day in office Wednesday, which you probably already know because the story on it is supposed to be on the front page.

Between his swearing in and his first meeting of the day, we sat and talked for a while, and he projected a level of energy and enthusiasm that made a strong impression. It was a sharp contrast to his predecessor. David Allaire’s demeanor in office was far more calm and quiet.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

