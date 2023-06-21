As I wrote about Brennan Duffy’s replacement at the RRA, I realized none of his most vocal critics were still on the Board of Aldermen.
So I asked our new mayor — who was certainly aligned with those critics but stayed largely out of the fray when he was the board’s president — what he thought of former Rutland Regional Planning Commission executive director Ed Bove taking over the Rutland Redevelopment Authority.
Mayor Michael Doenges said he’d received a lot of positive feedback on the choice from every sector of the city.
“If you look at Ed and his track record, he’s done an excellent job at the regional planning commission,” he said. “Everybody’s excited because they know what Ed is capable of. They know where his head is at. He’s going to take the RRA to the next level.”
In production
Meanwhile, people are still asking me when we’re going to have a movie theater again. Doenges said they’re still asking him, too — frequently.
Not long ago, the mayor told me he thought he had a theater company lined up to take over the space in the downtown shopping plaza.
“They’ve contacted Brixmor (Property Group, owners of the plaza) and Brixmor’s kind of waved them off,” Doenges said this week. “Now it’s a question of where are we going to put it.”
Doenges said he is trying to talk to the company about its plans for the space.
“I don’t think Brixmor appreciates the importance of that location to Rutland,” he said. “It’s difficult to get through to their property management team on occasion. It’s a little bit of phone tag.”
Destination Rutland
At the first board meeting of the month, in discussing parking fines, Alderwoman Sharon Davis pointed out that the people paying those fines were going to be Rutland taxpayers because the city is not a “destination town” like Woodstock.
Alderman John McCann said during the board meeting this week that he’d been dwelling on the latter part of that statement and that he wanted to have a discussion about what his fellow board members think Rutland is and what they think it should be. That discussion got referred to the Community and Economic Development Committee, after which Alderman William Gillam argued that the city is, in fact, a destination spot. As proof, he pointed to the parking lot at Giorgetti Park, which each weekend fills with cyclists using the trails in the adjacent Pine Hill Park. “Things are happening — maybe not as fast as some people would like, but we are a destination for some things here,” he said.
Earlier in the same meeting, Gillam said one particular aspect of the city wasn’t changing fast enough for him — downtown remains really most sincerely dead on Sundays. He described getting back from an event at 7 p.m. the previous evening and finding nothing open. “We couldn’t find ice cream,” Gillam said. “We couldn’t find a place to eat. We couldn’t find anything. ... We need to have a focus on hours. People are starting to move around more.”
Calendar
I’m writing this earlier than usual, and right now there isn’t much of anything on the City Hall calendar. That could well change since it seems like there are a lot of referrals from the last few weeks that have yet to reach the committee room.