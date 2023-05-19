Alderwoman Cheryl Hooker will soon add “acting mayor” to the list of titles she has held.
When the mayor is out of town or otherwise temporarily incapable of performing their duties, the charter designated the president of the Board of Aldermen as acting mayor.
However, Board President Michael Talbott said Monday that he and Mayor Michael Doenges had made overlapping travel plans and would both be out of the city from May 29 to June 4. In that situation, Talbott said, the charter called for the Board of Aldermen to elect an acting mayor.
Alderwoman Anna Tadio nominated Hooker, who before returning to the Board of Aldermen this year served stints in the Vermont House of Representatives and the Vermont Senate, and the motion was approved unanimously.
Taking notice
The Bardwell House has been trying since July to evict a woman who was arrested there for dealing drugs earlier this month.
Police said Tammy Rheaume had an average of 30 customers a day coming to her Bardwell House apartment to buy cocaine or heroin. She pleaded not guilty to multiple drug charges and was ordered held for lack of $50,000 bail.
“We do have an extensive camera system here,” property manager Denise Scarborough said. “We can see all the activity 24 hours a day on our phones, and we watch it carefully. ... We were doing all we could within the legal system to take care of it and it finally happened.”
The proceedings have a court date scheduled for July.
Calendar
Tuesday, the Community and Economic Development Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the “10% in Vermont” grant.
Thursday, the General Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss making Juneteenth a citywide holiday and a recognizing May as Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Friday, the Traffic Safety Committee meets at 9 a.m. to discuss requests to create a handicapped parking space in front of the “Rutland Laundromat,” install a streetlight at Crampton Avenue and Cardinal Place and to install “15-Minute Parking” signs at 74 Merchants Row.
