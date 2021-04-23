I spent my adolescence working at a corner store in Proctor where the owner regularly used the N-word.
I can’t say I ever heard him use it to refer to an actual person, but he had two very colorful pet phrases — I’m not even going to try to find an acceptable way to get either of them into print — to which the slur was a key component.
I honestly don’t think he was a racist. He always seemed to be the sort who judged you first and foremost on what you did and not where you were from or how you looked. He was a good man whom I remember with nothing but affection and admiration. But what are people going to think when you casually toss around racial slurs?
Whenever racism has come up in Rutland in the past few years, one of the responses has been to very angrily denounce whoever is bringing it up for calling Rutland “a racist community,” which, the person doing the denouncing insists, it is not. Whether it is or isn’t, is that really the point?
I may not hear too many people using the N-word nowadays, but I’ve heard some vile jokes. Heck — I’ve even told a few I’m now too embarrassed to repeat. There’ve been incidents at the hospital. There’ve been incidents at the schools. I see a surprising number of Confederate flag decals. A few years ago, a local man thought it would be funny to name the bar he was opening with a racial slur.
We don’t have to be “a racist community” to decide we should do better. In fact, one might argue that an effort to do better is one of the things that would give us a strong claim on not being “a racist community.”
This week, the business community decided to look for ways we can do better. I’ll be watching to see what they come up with.
Calendar
I know there are supposed to be a couple of committee meetings in the near future, but nothing appears on the calendar for next week as of this writing.
However, City Hall will host an event for “Donate Life Month” on Tuesday. Donate Life Month is intended to celebrate and encourage organ donation. Mayor David Allaire will join a heart transplant recipient and the donor’s family for a flag-raising outside City Hall at 11:30 a.m.
