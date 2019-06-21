I missed Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy when I was writing about the grand list this week.
A recap: the grand list is up almost $4 million, and most of that is in business equipment, which is somewhat confusingly referred to as “personal property” when you’re assessing it for tax purposes.
The incentive program offers new and expanding businesses a break on their personal property taxes, cutting them way down and then gradually bringing them up to where they are supposed to be over a period of five years. The grand list story seemed like a marvelous excuse to check on just how many of those are active.
The RRA oversees that program, and when I caught up with Duffy on Friday, he told me that there are four. Southside Steakhouse and Vermont Taphouse are in the final year of their deals, Green Mountain Insulated Glass is in the second year and Rutland Beer Works is in the first.
So, yes, we can probably expect some more increases in personal property on the grand list. Unfortunately, while he didn’t have exact numbers available, Duffy said not to expect the changes in assessment for those four businesses to make a huge difference by themselves. Duffy said the program hasn’t gotten quite the attention he’d hoped for.
“We’ve found with our business assistance programs — the loans and the grants — we’ve had more interest in that,” he said. “This is the sort of thing we have to market.”
The electric skies
Depending on how widely you consume media — or who you’re friends with on Facebook — you might have caught a headline in the Cape Cod Times this week about Cape Air deploying electric airplanes.
The natural question is whether these planes will be touching down at the Rutland airport.
“(It) won’t be in the near future,” Cape Air spokeswoman Trish Lorino wrote in an email.
The planes are being developed by Israeli manufacturer Eviation, with Cape Air as a design and development consultant. Eviation unveiled a prototype at the Paris Air Show.
“Exciting news, but the aircraft is still years from being certified and market-ready,” Lorino wrote. “Test flights have yet to begin.”
Calendar
The Animal Control Board meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to hear a vicious dog complaint.
