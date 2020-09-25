Board President Matt Whitcomb said he has no immediate plans to use his authority to compel a general committee meeting on the Rutland High School mascot.
A brief recap: The School Board is discussing changing the mascot to remove the last traces of the Native American associations that many people find offensive. Earlier this month, the Board of Aldermen voted to have the General Committee discuss putting a resolution on the issue on the March ballot.
Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey, the committee chairwoman, then said she would not schedule the meeting because she did not feel it was appropriate for the aldermen to discuss school matters that way.
Can she do that? Apparently, technically, yes, and there is precedent for it, but Whitcomb can overrule her. I was expecting it to come up in some fashion at this week’s Board of Aldermen meeting. It didn’t.
“We’ve had some discussions,” Whitcomb said. “There’s certainly still some interest in that meeting being held.”
There is also, Whitcomb said, a school of thought that if such a meeting is held, it should at least happen after the School Board has gone through its process without “distraction.”
“I’m very comfortable letting the School Board have their forum first,” he said. “If it feels like there’s still discussion to be had, I’ll reach back out to Melinda.”
Ratcheting Up
While this week’s meeting was relatively quiet, mounting tension on the Board of Aldermen has been apparent for a while now. It was perhaps at its most obvious in the first meeting of September, when Alderwoman Lisa Ryan castigated the board over its handling of racial issues, but it has been building for some time and could be seen a year ago when then-Alderman Scott Tommola was flinging around vague accusations about personal agendas.
Whitcomb said he believes tensions on the board are a combination of clashing personalities and clashing ideologies, but they have been exacerbated by the board being unable to meet in person since March.
“There was so much value in that 15 to 20 minutes before the meeting started and the 15 to 290 minutes after,” he said. “There was a chance to debrief. ... Sitting across from each other, you’d talk about their jobs, their kids and you’d connect in a way.”
Much in the way online discussions get heated so much faster than real-life ones tend to, Whitcomb said he thought Zoom was having an almost dehumanizing effect. He said he hopes the city can find a way to resume in-person meetings soon and that it will begin to diffuse the tension.
The Big Question
The places where the board has seemed closest to boiling over, though, always seem to be discussions that in some way concern race. While it still remains significantly whiter than the country at large, Rutland is slowly becoming more diverse and that trend is showing no sign of reversing. As they become more numerous and prominent in the community, people of color have pushed to have their concerns about bias taken more seriously.
“We’re probably not talking about race in the way it genuinely needs to be talked about,” Whitcomb said. “Whether the Board of Aldermen is the best place to talk about it, I don’t know, but even in community forums, it’s clear this is an issue that’s very personal to some people. ... I wonder if, by default, the thought that the board should facilitate this has risen out of a void of moral leadership.”
Whitcomb said Project VISION may be the local entity best suited to try to lead a community-wide discussion of race.
“Project VISION, in all the good work it’s done in the community, has almost had bestowed upon it the moral mantle of the community,” he said. “It’s an entity in which everyone is valued.”
It’s an interesting thought, and next week I hope to present what the leadership of Project VISION has to say about it.
Over There
It turns out debates over Native American mascots are not limited to the Americas.
It recently came to my attention that KAA Gent, a Belgian soccer team, uses a Native American chief as its logo. In Belgium? What?
It turns out that a visit by William “Buffalo Bill” Cody with the Barnum & Bailey Circus made quite an impression on the city of Ghent in 1906 — I’m afraid my research left me unsure of why the city and the soccer team spell their names differently — and audiences who had been encouraged to chant “Buffalo! Buffalo! Buffalo!” during the show carried the chant with them to sporting events. The team took on the nickname “The Buffalos” and the Native American chief logo was adopted in the 1920s.
For those of you unfamiliar with European soccer, it might help to know that fans often adopt seemingly random songs and chants. The fight song of a particular London team is “I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles” and, no, I’m not kidding.
The English-language version of the team’s website has an an entire section devoted to the history and a defense of the logo, claiming the club is sensitive to the debate around such mascots.
Calendar
The Public Works Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the water meters and a curb situation on Lafayette Street.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.