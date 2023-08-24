Cpl. Elizha Heter’s testimony at the opening of the Brandon McRae trial is the first item coming off the cutting room floor this week.
Heter was effectively the supervisor on duty and the first officer on the scene to the apartment where Trevor Vandenburgh died in January after being stabbed in an altercation on Water Street. What grabbed me about her testimony wasn’t what it said about the case, but rather what it said about the police department.
Only three patrol officers were on duty that night, according to Heter. All three responded to the scene, she said, and they got help from some Rutland County Sheriff’s deputies who “self-activated” to respond.
I’ve written about the staffing crisis in the department more than once, but I think that may be the starkest illustration I’ve seen of the situation.
Heter herself is on desk duty now as she recovers from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident last week.
Starting points
Earlier this week, city officials said they’ll need to talk to people in the recovery and prevention fields about what the unmet needs are before deciding how to spend the city’s share of the opioid lawsuit settlement money.
Last month, when I was writing about the city’s spike in overdose deaths, I asked Turning Point Executive Director Tracie Hauk for one initiative that, if undertaken, would do the most good for the city’s addiction problem.
What she offered was the creation of a facility with “social detox beds,” giving people on waiting lists for treatment a safe place to stay among other people who understand the recovery process. She said recovery often has false starts, but giving people more of a positive first experience with it could pay off in the long run.
I’m sure the city will hear from Hauk and others in the coming weeks.
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Highway Commissioners meets at 3:30 p.m. I don’t usually make a note of these, but this is the meeting where we should get a decision on the proposed reconfiguration of North Main Street and Woodstock Avenue.
Also on Monday, the Community and Economic Development Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. As appears to be the fashion with the current aldermen, it has a multi-item agenda: the East Creek Commons project on Columbian Avenue; creating a capital planning committee; and evaluating HUD programs for which the city might be eligible.
Tuesday is a committee double-header, starting with the General Committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. to discuss enlarging the planning commission and getting “City Agency and Board Reports minutes” onto the city website. Then the Recreation Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. to discuss maintenance of the Giorgetti Athletic Complex and Giorgetti Fund, as well as what other issues before the committee might need to have additional meetings scheduled.
Wednesday, the Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss using revenue from the new sales tax to bolster the city pension fund.