Let’s start off this week with some rumor control: The city is not — I repeat, “not” — closing Center Street to vehicle traffic for the summer.
What is the city actually doing? Well, that’s a bit more complicated and remains to fully be seen.
Center Street will once again be narrowed, creating space for those parklets that contributed to outdoor dining last summer. Beyond that, there may be some experiments as the Rutland Redevelopment Authority studies alternate configurations for downtown. One of those experiments, according to RRA Executive Director Brennan Duffy, might involve a brief closure of Center Street to see what it would do to traffic patterns.
That’s “brief,” Duffy stressed. While permanently closing Center Street to cars has been advocated for years by people who think it would turn Rutland’s downtown into Church Street in Burlington, Duffy said half-measures are more likely.
“It might be over weekends,” he said. “I don’t think any of that’s been finalized yet, but it’s not a plan to close the street down for an arbitrary period of time.”
Nor, Duffy said, are the parklets being planned as a permanent feature.
“Allowing those extra 6 to 8 feet out into the travel lane could be a solution,” he said. “At that point, you would not need the parklets because you would’ve permanently changed the streetscape with that added sidewalk.”
A third option under study is buying more sidewalk space by making Center Street one way.
In the meantime, Duffy said, Center Street this summer should look like Center Street last summer. The reconfiguration is expected to be installed by Memorial Day.
Technical Difficulties
The last couple of city meetings I covered may have been the worst in terms of the meeting software.
I already discussed the difficulties at the Recreation Committee meeting in the story I wrote on that earlier this week. Last week’s Board of Aldermen meeting was worse. Board President Matt Whitcomb said there was a plethora of callers who did not seem to realize that they needed to mute their phones. While he muted them as he identified problems, it wasn’t long before the meeting was disrupted by a succession of odd noises and, at one point, an ad for home loan service.
The latter triggered speculation that spammers were somehow getting access to the meeting. Whitcomb said he believed it was just an unmuted caller whose television was on.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes updates on the Creek Path and Pine Hill Park as well as a recommendation regarding procedural rules for electronic meetings.
The Pension Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday.
