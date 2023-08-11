Alderman Michael Talbott said he thinks reconfiguring Woodstock Avenue is worth another try.
As Board of Aldermen president, Talbott is one-third of the Board of Highway Commissioners, which ultimately makes the decision. Mayor Doenges, who makes up another third, has said he’s keen on reducing the number of lanes on North Main Street but doesn’t feel as if he’s seen the sort of data that will get him behind the change on Woodstock Avenue. Talbott, on the other hand, said he’s “very enthusiastic” about what he’s heard on the proposal.
“The loudest voices I hear say that our roads are unsafe right now and the reconfiguration is a way to make them safer,” Talbott said Friday. “No one has made a compelling argument that I’ve heard why we shouldn’t prioritize safety.”
With the state gearing up to repave routes 4 and 7 next year, the state has offered to include repainting lines in the project, changing the roads from four travel lanes to two lanes and a center turning lane, leaving room for bike lanes. This configuration, called a “road diet” was tried out in 2014 during the last repaving. It was popular with the local cycling community but triggered a strong backlash from many of the business owners along the road.
“I moved here while the trial period was happening,” Talbott said. “The first experience I had with Woodstock Avenue was when it was reconfigured. ... I was surprised when it went back to the four lanes it’s been for the last decade.”
The third vote will come from Public Works Commissioner Robert Protivansky. He was on vacation this week, so I figured I’d harass him about this next week and see if I can get another whole column out of it.
Sticking points
I never saw any of the traffic back-ups that other people described during the 2014 tryout, but at that point, I had also never tried to navigate through the corner of Woodstock Avenue and Stratton Road during drop-off and pick-up times at the high school.
Now that I have a solid year of those under my belt, I was more than a little disappointed that the state’s data and projections for traffic there did not cover those times — a fact that the presenters were up-front about at the recent public hearing.
Talbott said he did not think that was a factor that should prevent the change. Traffic at the high school would be an issue that would have to be dealt with, he said, but he had heard numerous ideas for how to deal with it.
“The high school I went to had staggered start times, so it wasn’t so big a deal,” he said.
