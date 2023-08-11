Alderman Michael Talbott said he thinks reconfiguring Woodstock Avenue is worth another try.

As Board of Aldermen president, Talbott is one-third of the Board of Highway Commissioners, which ultimately makes the decision. Mayor Doenges, who makes up another third, has said he’s keen on reducing the number of lanes on North Main Street but doesn’t feel as if he’s seen the sort of data that will get him behind the change on Woodstock Avenue. Talbott, on the other hand, said he’s “very enthusiastic” about what he’s heard on the proposal.

