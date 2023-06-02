No, that’s not a typo — though it is probably also time for mini-golf. Appointments have opened for the Peter Giancola Summer Gift of Life Mini-Marathon, which takes place July 11. Organizers say the summer version of the annual winter mega-drive has grown into the state’s second-biggest blood drive
Now, there may be a certain subset of readers who caught a bit of the news last month and are hoping they might be able to donate for the first time as the FDA announced they would relax the restrictions on eligibility for gay and bisexual men.
For that group, let me first wish you all a happy Pride because now I have to let you know the American Red Cross is unsure whether the changes will take effect in time for the Mini-GOLM.
“We are hoping for July or August, but I wouldn’t confidently say that’s in time for the drive,” American Red Cross Northern New England Spokeswoman Jennifer Costa said Friday.
Cleaning up
The Rutland Regional Planning Commission recently got $400,000 from the EPA for brownfields grants.
In case you didn’t already guess where that’s going, the EPA said the “target area” for the grant is the city, where the priority sites are “a 3-acre food center, an abandoned historic two-story building, a former hotel that was destroyed by fire, and a 3-acre vacant parcel adjacent to the city’s train station.”
The agency said the money can be used for site assessments, cleanup plans and community outreach activities.
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. The agenda include an RFP to install a heat pump in the aldermanic chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.