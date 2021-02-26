Ever since the deadline to get on the ballot, I've been hearing people say how great it is that there are so many candidates in the city.
Is it, though?
It is certainly a sign of an engaged populace that so many people are seeking elected office. I found myself wondering this week, though, if there is a point at which a large number of candidates becomes a burden on the average voter.
Let's take the aldermanic race in isolation. Seventeen candidates are competing for six seats. That's a lot of people to learn about and choose between — especially in a year when none of them are going to show up at your door to talk to you. I get paid to call each and every one of them to ask them about their backgrounds and the issues. I'd like to think I then summarize the responses thoroughly for readers, but is it enough? Does everyone have the time to learn as much as they want about each candidate, or does it start to feel a bit overwhelming?
These are not rhetorical questions. I'm really asking. I'd love to hear from you, dear readers, about whether you felt like you knew enough about each of the candidates and how much effort you had to put into learning. My email, as always, is at the bottom of the column.
Taking Shape
The architectural review committee gave a unanimous endorsement this week to the plans for the Knights of Columbus building. Some work has already begun, but additional renovations are going through the city permitting process, enabling Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy to shed a little more light on what Massachusetts investor Paul Belogour has in mind for the property.
Representatives for Belogour have already said he plans to turn the building into an events venue. Duffy said Friday it will also function as a bed and breakfast, housing people staying overnight for weddings and other events hosted there. Duffy said Belogour is planning to invest roughly $1.5 million in the building.
"Apparently, the owner is sparing no expense as far as the historical features," he said.
Duffy said Belogour plans to convert some of the parking lot into green space, having customers park in the downtown deck.
Is this, I asked, the closest we'll get to a downtown hotel?
"I remain optimistic that in the future, a real hotel project will occur," Duffy said. "It's not going to be a hotel per se, but it is creating some rooming space for people at events there."
Longevity
It has been brought to my attention that I forgot to put the phrase "more than" in a description of how long Barry Keefe has been city assessor, accidentally shaving a few years off his tenure. Keefe reached out to remind me that the exact number is 27.
Sorry about that Barry. I hope your retirement is everything you want it to be.
Mortality
I got sent a question about why the flags at the GE plant were at half-staff this week.
I passed the question along to the company, and the answer came back that GE's flag, along with others around the city, had been lowered in memory of the 500,000 Americans who have now died of COVID-19.
We're all hoping the progress of vaccinations means the end is in sight, but it's not here yet. Let's be careful out there.
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. The agenda includes a request for proposals for a "metal study" and pole and wire request and an outside consumption permit application.
Tuesday is the election. Get out and vote, folks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.