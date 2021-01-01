Happy 2021!
We start the new year with a small bit of unfinished business from the last one. Much as with his yearly opener, Secret Santa needed two tries to get his end-of-season message to me.
For those just joining us "Secret Santa" is the name we've given to the anonymous individual who spends the holidays slipping cash into the hands of unsuspecting pedestrians downtown. Usually he lets us know about the beginning and end of his activities by dropping a card off at our office — which he always manages to do without us spotting him — but this year he has resorted to email.
"The backdrop of illness and death that cast a pall over much of the year, indeed, left me in a malignant mood, filled with fear for friends and neighbors, and deep concern for mankind," he wrote. "While nothing short of the pandemic's end will provide the kind of lift we all seem to need, and for which I am hopeful, my deliveries gave me tiny shots of positivity, which I endeavour to believe did the same for the recipients. The monetary value was no doubt small, but it is my sincerest hope that the gestures provided some semblance of light, glimmers of goodness, if you will."
He described one of his beneficiaries realizing what had happened and shouting "Thank you, Santa!" as he melted away after handing her an envelope.
"Those are the small moments for which I strive."
Happy New Year, Secret Santa, wherever you are.
Election Question
In talking to people for the story I did this week on the impending departure of three city department heads, I got to wondering about why one of them, city assessor, is elected rather than appointed.
It seems the assessor is not a policy-maker, but rather concerned with enforcing rules, similar to the zoning administrator, and, also similar to the zoning administrator, might benefit from requiring the person holding it have certain qualifications, which you cannot do with an elected position. Is electing such a position archaic?
It turned out I'm not the only one who wondered this.
Alderman Matt Whitcomb said this could be just the time to have that discussion.
"Barry (Keefe, the outgoing assessor), I think, was great in his role, but it is an opportunity to say, 'Are we doing this right or could we be doing this in a better way,'" he said.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said there was an attempt to make the position an appointed one several years ago, and she supported it, saying the job requires expertise.
"I would not run as an assessor," she said. "I don't have the expertise. I would not run as a treasurer."
However, that effort failed, she said, as voters did not want to give up their vote on that particular subject.
Mayor David Allaire said roughly half the towns in the state appoint their assessors while the other half elect them.
"The keepers of the castle, then they decided to put that in the charter, they wanted to keep that position separate from the mayor's office and separate from the treasurer's office," he said. "They didn't want there to be undue pressure from the mayor."
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets Monday at 7 p.m. The agenda includes a loan agreement for water main improvements and a COVID-19 leave policy.
Let's be careful out there.
