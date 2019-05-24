I got to go up in the new firetruck!
It was parked outside the City Hall Monday night so the aldermen could see it before voting on actually buying it — which they did, hoping a federal grant will defray some of the roughly $1.4 million, but confident that the fire equipment fund was robust enough to cover it either way.
Alderman Matt Whitcomb and I strapped into the platform that can be elevated up to about 100 feet if firefighting or rescue services are ever needed high up in one of our taller buildings, and I got a good look at the slate roof tiles atop City Hall. Whitcomb bore up better than I did — he looked like he was actually listening to the guy from the truck company who was explaining what all the controls were for.
Dancing the night away
The cast for the ninth annual “Dancing With the Rutland Stars” was announced this week.
Modeled on the similarly named television program, the event pairs local celebrities with local dance teachers to perform a dance routine. Tickets are hard to get — the show has sold out quickly in the last few years — and proceeds benefit the Kids on the Move program. The show takes place Oct. 12.
I have to admit, I never paid the show any attention before participating last year, so now I’m very much hoping to score tickets so I can see what it’s like from the other side.
Taking the stage this year are Jenna Baird of Baird Family Farm, Killington/Pico Mountain marketing manager Chandler Burgess, MSJ assistant principal Phil Hall, Gene Jennings of A Signature Day Spa, Kevin Markowski of McCormack, Guyette & Associates and Tyler White of Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic.
Calendar
City Hall is closed for Memorial Day Monday.
The Charter and Ordinance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss “current sign language,” which I’m going to go ahead and assume refers to the proposed sign ordinance and not some update to ASL.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.