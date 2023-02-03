Transparency is hard for school districts, but it’s still important.
Like other Rutland High School parents, I got the email late Monday stating a student had needed “medical attention” outside the cafeteria at the start of lunch time.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Transparency is hard for school districts, but it’s still important.
Like other Rutland High School parents, I got the email late Monday stating a student had needed “medical attention” outside the cafeteria at the start of lunch time.
“An ambulance was called, and we needed to provide the EMTs with unrestricted access to the student,” the email read. “As a result, we had students clear-the-halls and remain in rooms while the student was attended to.”
Worded like that, one might assume someone had a seizure or an allergic reaction and would readily accept the next line of the email, which read, “There was no threat to student or school safety.”
The next day, though, we started hearing the sorts of reports that had me on the phone with Superintendent Bill Olson and being just a little bit pushy. Whatever happened to the student was not, Olson said, a seizure or an allergic reaction. It was inflicted on him by another student, but Olson resisted characterizing the incident as an assault.
“I’m not going to talk about an issue between two kids, what occurred,” he said. “If an issue occurred, we’re working on it. If it’s something where the police need to be involved, they’ll work on it. ... There was an interaction between two friends. ... It seemed to be horseplay from what I could see.”
And that, folks, is about all I can tell you. I’ve heard things — you’ve probably heard the same — but we still have fairly strong rules against printing information we cannot confirm with an on-the-record source.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen did not return my calls this week. Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan told me he was unable to give me any information — which could mean he doesn’t know anything, but it could also mean someone was charged in juvenile court, where everything is confidential.
Olson, Sullivan and Kilcullen all have a fine line to walk. There are a number of laws and regulations protecting children’s privacy. Public good frequently involves trade-offs that can be hard to weigh.
Still, it would be nice to have clear accountings of what is happening in our schools, rather than rumors brought home by our children and circulated through social media.
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes liquor license renewals, special event permits for the Whoopie Pie Festival, which is apparently an annual thing now, the RAVE Car Show and the St. Patrick’s Day 5K.
The Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to continue work on the rewrite of the city’s zoning laws.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.