With FATHOM Water Systems not returning my calls since they announced they were going out of business and the city meeting behind closed doors about what will happen with the smart-meter system now that FATHOM won’t be running it, I decided to see what was up with FATHOM’s other clients.
A Google news search only turned up only one other hit on the current situation. I hope, for the sake of our republic, that says more about the limitations of Google than the state of local news today, but that’s a subject for another column.
The website for KWTX, a CBS affiliate in Texas, quotes an email to the town of Copperas Cove — just outside Fort Hood — saying the company was unable “to secure an investment or additional debt to save our business.” The station reports that Copperas Cove’s city attorney is looking at legal action, and a closed-door meeting much like the one that happened here Thursday is scheduled there for next week.
Diet another day
I was not at this week’s Project VISION meeting, but my colleague Patrick McArdle was and he provided me with audio of Police Chief Brian Kilcullen expressing interest in reconfiguring Route 7 with only two lanes of traffic and a center turning lane.
He even uses the term some of you are trying to remember right now and others are muttering — “road diet.” What Kilcullen describes is what was tested on Woodstock Avenue a few years ago. It was popular with bicycle and pedestrian-safety advocates and highly unpopular with many of the business owners along the road. The experiment was ultimately abandoned in a 2-1 vote of the Board of Highway Commissioners.
One of the two was then-Board of Aldermen president now Mayor David Allaire. Allaire is also on the audio, saying he’s open to the idea.
“It’s a different section of roadway,” he said. “I need to find out what the facts are. ... It’s a bigger discussion.”
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Monday The agenda includes updates from treasurer’s office and recreation department.
As of mid-afternoon Thursday, the only other meeting I see scheduled is the Public Safety Committee’s budget meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
