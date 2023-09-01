It occurred to me, sitting through the Brandon McRae trial this week, that I’ve covered a variety of murders in my 23 years at the Herald.
I think I’m supposed to refer to some of them as “killings,” since “murder” is a legal term and this is one of the areas where reporters are supposed to be pedantic.
For most of that time, they fell into a couple different groupings. One I might term “relationship problems.” Mental health accounts for another category. Robberies gone awry existed before the drug trade became such a driver in local crime. Occasionally, there would be a moment of what seemed to be pure sociopathy.
In the past couple years, though, the drug trade has accounted for almost the entirety of the killings that have occupied my professional attention. I don’t know if that’s better or worse than people being killed over love triangles or the apparent onset of paranoid schizophrenia, but it seems telling that so much of the human misery in our community right now is flowing from a particular spigot.
Happier thoughts
My attention was directed this week to an Internet Archive page hosting “Our Rutland 1941,” a collection of colorized old footage of the city assembled by Gerald Grady and Robert Franzoni. Fans of the “You’re from Rutland, VT if ...” Facebook page have likely already seen this, but I somehow missed it the first time around.
It would have been compelling even if I hadn’t been hoping to catch a glimpse of my grandparents. What really stood out was the number of people walking on Center Street. It showed a level of activity you never see downtown today outside of Friday Night Live.
It’s also available on YouTube and turns up with a Google search for the title. Give it a look.
A quick word
If you’re reading this, you are not the problem, but maybe you could help solve it.
The number of people who asked me this week what was happening with Woodstock Avenue would have been significantly less annoying if the answer to that question wasn’t readily available on the pages of this here newspaper.
Like I said at the opening of this passage, though, the fact that you are reading this means you are not who I need to preach to about the value of a functional local newspaper. So, instead, I’m asking you folks for a favor. The next time you’re in a conversation and you know something other people don’t because you read it here, it would be delightful if you suggested to them that maybe they should subscribe to the Rutland Herald.
There’s probably some quote from one of the founding fathers I could dig up about the importance of an informed citizenry to a healthy democracy, but I’m long on hours and this bit has already been self-serving enough.
Calendar
City Hall is closed Monday for Labor Day.
That means the Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The agenda includes a communication from the Pine Hill Partnership, the loan agreement for upcoming stormwater projects and a BIAP fund application.
The Human Resources Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss creating a code of conduct for the Board of Aldermen.