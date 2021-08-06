The pit is officially private parking once again.
The property has effectively been free downtown parking since the Rutland Herald relocated from the adjacent building. New owners Belden Construction have put up signs declaring it permit-only and threatening to tow unpermitted cars.
“We were just cleaning up,” Justin Belden said. “The potholes were about two feet deep. “We’re trying to keep it a little cleaner, too.”
Permits to park in the pit, available through Belden’s offices, are $50 a month. Belden stressed he’s not trying to compete with the downtown parking deck, but rather trying to make sure there are spots for the tenants in the former Herald building, which so far consists of a medical device manufacturing start-up. He said there are a couple of prospective tenants but the remainder of the building still needs significant work, particularly where there’s damage from when sprinkler lines froze and cracked.
“It’s pretty much has to be completely gutted,” Belden said.
Belden said the company is still waiting for state approval to begin clean-up work in the pit, which has contamination from a number of its previous uses.
“It’s ongoing, I guess,” he said. “The pace on all that stuff is slow.”
Seeing Possibilities
St. Albans City Manager Dominic Cloud told the Community and Economic Development Committee on Thursday that tax increment financing districts were a good way to clean up brownfields sites and that it made sense on multiple levels for the city to buy the property in question.
This made me think of the Lynda Lee dress factory, and I wasn’t alone.
“My mind went there immediately,” Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb said. “What could we do with a TIF district there? I think so much of what’s immediately halted development there is it’s going to be so expensive to rehabilitate that area.”
The factory, which has been called “the No. 1 blighted industrial property in the city,” has been vacant for several years. It needs extensive repairs and has an asbestos problem. The city had a chance to take possession of it in 2014, when it went up for tax sale and did not attract a single bid, but the city’s leadership decided against taking responsibility for the building.
Mayor David Allaire said the Vermont Farmers Food Center has shown interest in the building, but the expected costs of repairs and cleanup are enough to give anyone pause.
Whitcomb said he had also taken note of a comment from Cloud that a city buying a property for a TIF district might have to pay more for the property than it wants, but the investment could prove worthwhile in the long run.
He said this got him wondering if the city might finally see development at the long-vacant spot on the corner of routes 4 and 7 by spending money to pry the property loose from its current owners.
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Tax Abatement holds its quarterly meeting at 5:30 p.m., the Police Commission holds its regular meeting at 6 p.m. and the Intermunicipal Committee meets regarding pedestrian safety along Route 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, the city will hold a public forum at 7 p.m. in the Rutland Recreation Community Center (formerly known as the College of St. Joseph gym) on how to spend the COVID stimulus money.
The Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to go over the quarterly treasurer’s report and the budget for the downtown parking garage.
