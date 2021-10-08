Stephen Box led me around a block in the Northwest neighborhood, pointing out drug houses and the homes of people who had lived there for decades.
One woman he named had been in her home for 40 years. Another had been there since 1946, he said and was a child during the massive flood the following year. At one intersection, he said, a drug house stood on each corner.
“Everyone’s close to a house in this neighborhood and they’re activated by what they see — something specific,” he said. “This house to my right, they had three overdoses this week.”
Box and his family are newcomers to Rutland, having moved to New England from California to be closer to his wife’s relatives in Canada. He has bought a number of rental properties in the Northwest neighborhood and become a regular, mostly quiet presence at Board of Aldermen meeting. Wednesday, he organized a neighborhood gathering on Baxter Street, going door-to-door handing out invitations. He also gave me one.
There wasn’t really a format. A gaggle of neighborhood kids showed up for free hot dogs and made quite a ruckus while a handful of adults mingled. Box took me around and made introductions where he could.
“It’s been an all-right neighborhood, per se, except there’s a couple drug houses and I’d like to get rid of them,” Bonnie Shaw said as she smoked a cigarette on her front steps. “For the most part, we get some kids that kind of run rampant, but that’s kids.”
Among the kids out that night were Shaw’s grandchildren, over whom she kept a watchful eye.
“I took them out of that kind of situation, and now here it is again,” she said, referring to the drug activity in the neighborhood.
Shaw said she also wished the decrepit houses with overgrown lawns dotting the neighborhood would get dealt with.
“Most of them aren’t even rented,” she said. “They just sit there.”
Pace of Progress
The city, has, of course, been trying to do just that. The Herald has spilled quite a bit of ink in my years here on the Northwest neighborhood revitalization project and the city-owned properties efforts. Drug houses have been shut down. Old, decrepit properties have been seized and turned over to people who would renovate them. One property was turned into a playground.
But Box said that from where he and his tenants and their neighbors stood, the work was far from done. “We know what’s going on here and here and here,” he said pointing to several haunted-looking houses in quick succession. “If ARPA pays for a bulldozer, there’s a solution to a public health problem. Make this the community garden. Make that the skate park.”
Halls of Power
None of this is a new discussion. You all know this.
The tour of alleged drug houses brought me back to Mayor David Allaire’s first campaign, when he pledged to immediately close down every single drug house in the city as soon as he took office. It seemed a bit of a fanciful claim at the time, and Allaire noted that he lost that election when I brought it up to him the day after my walk with Box.
Today, the police department is down 10 officers, which the mayor said limits what they can get done. The Building and Zoning office is doing its best, Allaire said, but has seen its workload jump during COVID. He said he hopes to address the first problem with a higher pay scale and the second by adding a new position to building and zoning when he releases his new budget proposal next month.
We can, the mayor said, do better.
Calendar
The Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes review, comments and discussion on the department’s policy on “response to resistance.”
