In case you missed — or forgot — the 2014 “road diet,” here’s a quick refresher.
The state, as part of the resurfacing of Woodstock Avenue, offered to repaint the lines to allow for bike lanes. Making that sort of room involved removing a travel lane in each direction in favor of a center turning lane. They could do this before the final layer went on, so the city could try it out and see how it worked. This was heavily advocated for by the local cycling community, and city leaders figured it was worth a try.
While the people who were for it and against were very vocal about their positions, there was never a public vote or a scientific poll. I did, however, spend a day walking up one side of Woodstock Avenue and down the other talking to every business owner I could find. Of those, four wanted the new configuration to stay, while the other 10 wanted the old one back — including some who had supported the idea initially.
Then-public works commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg, who voted against keeping the configuration, said it worked better than he had expected and he would have liked to have given the trial period more time. It’s also worth noting that Wennberg said actual traffic data contradicted the claim that the change was pushing motorists onto side streets — a specter that resurfaced at the meeting this week.
Data also showed incidents of crashes decreasing while the alternate configuration was in effect, but it had the sort of small sample size that frequently makes me wonder how useful data really is in a town this size. Crashes going from six in a month to two is a drop of 66%, which sounds like a lot, but it’s also a difference of four crashes, which sounds like it could be random.
Now the city is thinking about trying again, but while most of the discussion at the public hearing this week was focused on re-litigating the Woodstock Avenue experiment, city officials — particularly the mayor — have given me the impression that they are much more interested in changing North Main Street.
Calendar
Monday, the Public Works Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the new water billing system and get an update on city projects.
Tuesday, the Committee of the Whole meets to hear a presentation on the transitional housing plan Mayor Michael Doenges is pitching to the state.