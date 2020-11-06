Are we all still hanging in there?
Who wants to take a break from jumping between websites to see if anyone has called the presidential race yet and talk about local results instead?
If I’ve taken any lessons from the outcomes in Rutland County, it’s that name recognition seems to be the biggest factor in local politics. Because most of my attention this year was on the Rutland County Senate race, let’s look at what happened there.
Does Money Talk?
A lot of people were taking Michael Shank seriously in ways independent candidates have trouble achieving. He raised a lot of money — $17,183 as of the Oct. 30 campaign finance filing deadline — and advertised so aggressively that I’m not sure I managed to go on Facebook without seeing him all last month.
It didn’t help. His vote total of 2,263 put him in eighth place and was less than the margin between him and seventh-place candidate Brittany Cavacas.
First-place candidate Brian Collamore got more than six times the votes (14,844) with less than a third of the money ($5,295 as of the Oct. 30 filing deadline.) I didn’t see any ads for him online.
Second-place winner Josh Terenzini had the second-highest fundraising total at $14,256. At this point, we’ve already collected a reasonable pile of evidence to say his war chest probably didn’t factor too heavily into his victory, but we can still get some insight from his — and other candidates’ — campaign finance report.
Look down the list of Shank’s donors, you’ll see locations like Brooklyn, Princeton and San Jose. Look at Terenzini’s, you see a lot of Rutland names. Local support is local support.
Out and About
I was expecting Terry Williams’ performance might say something about a divide between the city and the rest of the county, but looking at it a little more closely, I think name recognition is most likely what had him falling short to incumbent Cheryl Hooker.
Williams, a Poultney selectman who got donations from more slate companies than I knew existed, notched first-place finishes in Poultney, Wells, Pawlet, Castleton, Fair Haven and Benson — and placed in the top three in a few adjacent towns.
On the other side of the county, though, it was a different story. Williams only showed up in the top three in places that went solidly Republican. While Hooker’s power base was clearly the city — there were enough votes in Rutland alone to account for her margin over Williams — she also picked up a handful of outlying towns. She didn’t pick up as many as Williams, but it was enough to confound any narratives about the city versus the county.
Did Williams underperform in the eastern towns because they are not places where he has been active in business and politics for years? Did Hooker pick up towns outside the city on the strength of her incumbency? I’ll let smarter people than me argue that.
Party Lines
I am also beginning to suspect that despite Bernie Sanders, we aren’t all that impressed by independent candidates in this state.
Neither of Anthony Pollina’s gubernatorial campaigns drew enough votes for him to even be considered a spoiler. Con Hogan could have conceivably claimed that title in 2002, but only because the gap between Jim Douglas and Doug Racine was narrow enough that Hogan’s meager 9.7% of the vote could have tipped the scales if most of it had gone to Racine — not a bet I’d take.
More locally, in 20 years, I have seen precious few independent bids for General Assembly seats go anywhere.
We keep hearing how sick people are of the two-party system — that seemed to be what Cavacas was banking on. Despite that, four independent candidates — including the best-funded candidate in the race and another who at least had a successful School Board campaign under her belt — were unable even to total between them the same number of votes as the single least-popular major-party candidate.
Vermonters still tend not to vote along party lines, but I am starting to think there’s some evidence that we usually prefer our candidates to be in a party.
Calendar
The Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday. There’s also School Board meeting Monday — I don’t usually see those on the City Hall calendar — at 6:30 p.m. It’s wanted as an executive session to discuss “upcoming negotiations.”
The Charter and Ordinance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to continue discussion of the proposed sign ordinance.
Also, the sign ordinance is on the agenda at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, along with updates to the zoning, at the Planning Commission.
City Hall is closed on Wednesday for Veterans Day.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.