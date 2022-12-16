I am once again struggling to convey how much of a mess this week's school board meeting was without slipping into the subjective.
In brief, for those who missed the story earlier this week: A process run by the administration involving the general public and the students came back with a strong plurality of the school preferring to just be "Rutland" rather than the Rutland Raptors, Ravens or Red Wolves.
The school board bogged down in semantic discussions while arguing about whether they really wanted to not have a mascot before a vote to endorse the proposal failed, but that vote had no real weight because the proposal is still scheduled to be officially presented in January.
After a repetitive back-and-forth, board member Karen Bossi called the question on board member Stephanie Stoodley's motion to endorse the administration's plans, and board member Peter Fagan seconded. A call of the question, once seconded, is supposed to trigger an immediate vote on whether to close the discussion and then vote on the underlying motion.
But that didn't really happen. Instead, Rutland High School Principal Greg Schillinger went on — I'm not sure if it's entirely fair to use the phrase "at length," but his comments weren't exactly brief — about discussions he'd had with students about the mascot issue the result of the most recent process.
When Schillinger finished, board member Charlene Seward tried to say something, but board Chair Alison Notte told her the discussion was over.
"Of course, it is," Seward quipped, exasperation evident in her voice.
Notte said rightly that calling the question was supposed to end debate and Seward replied that debate had continued after calling the question.
Rather than acknowledging the apparent mistake of letting Schillinger talk after the question recalled or offering some explanation that the principal's remarks were not "debate," Notte simply said she was following the rule, and said Seward could pillory her if she felt it necessary.
A lighter note
If our sports teams are, as the meeting implies, simply to be called "Rutland" without any animal or culture-referencing nickname, that doesn't mean we can't have a mascot.
I humbly suggest we look to Philadelphia for inspiration. Most of you reading this probably follow sports more closely than I do, but just in case any of you didn't know this, Philadelphia's baseball team is represented by a green oddity called "The Phanantic," and the hockey team by an orange nightmare called Gritty. Nobody seems to know what, exactly the Phanatic is supposed to be and with Gritty everyone is too scared to ask, but they captured the city's heart.
Gritty, in particular, seems like he ought to offer some guidance for our humble burg. We have no shortage of grit here, and I have no doubt our high school has some budding young artists who could find a way to anthropomorphise that spirit.
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. The agenda includes revisions to the noise ordinance and plans to propose a local option tax.
Other than that, it looks to be a quiet week.
