I didn’t get too excited about the EPA news release saying the Rutland Regional Planning Commission got $300,000 for brownfields assessments. Something along those lines comes every year, and it’s not really news until the RRPC decides where they are spending it.
Then a second one came in which the feds got into a tiny bit more detail, saying, “The priority sites where they anticipate focusing their efforts include the Berwick Hotel, Evelyn Street and the Rutland Creek Path.”
That got my attention. We all know what’s up with the former Berwick Hotel, currently known as the downtown parking pit and hopefully soon to be known as a brand-new hotel — the developers have dropped the name of Courtyard by Marriott as a possible franchise. Somewhere under that dirt surface lie the remains of the hotel itself, which burned down in 1973, and contamination from other businesses that occupied the building through the years.
What, however, is up with Evelyn Street and the Creek Path?
“They were kind of placeholders for the money that we put into the application,” RRPC Executive Director Ed Bove said. “The money can be used anywhere. It’s not specifically targeted to those sites.”
Bove said the application mentioned a site that didn’t come up in the news release and that they do hope to be doing some work on — the former Lynda Lee dress factory. A lot of the recent issues at that building have been with asbestos, which Bove said is one type of contamination the brownfields program doesn’t cover. However, he said there are other contaminants in the building as well.
“There’s some petroleum stuff,” he said. “That’s really the biggest one. Some of the other industrial uses in the past have left little bits and pieces. ... It still needs to be figured out what’s what and what needs to be done to clean it up.”
The overall message, Bove said, should be that the RRPC is looking for places to clean up.
Berwick revisited
Bove also noted that brownfields money has been essential to the downtown hotel project, funding assessments of the former Berwick site. That got me wondering about the first of those three sites on the news release. It seems like I — and my predecessors on the City Hall beat — have written about assessment after assessment on the site, right down to a plan for the cleanup.
Is there anything there left to assess?
“Sometimes the reports have to be updated,” Bove said. “We’re talking five years since the last assessment. A lot of tax credits and financing, they want a new, up-to-date plan. ... The other thing is some of the rules have changed since the last assessment.”
Bove said at least one of those rule changes could work in the developer’s favor. He said contaminated soil can now be deposited at a site with a greater level of contamination, meaning anything that has to come out of the pit might not have to travel as far as under previous regulations.
Calendar
Wednesday, the Community and Economic Development Committee will meet to discuss an application for use of Zamias funds for a project at the Tuttle Block.
Thursday, the Charter and Ordinance Committee will meet to continue its review of the proposed sign ordinance.
