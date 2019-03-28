It’s hard not to feel like downtown has taken a beating in the last couple years.
The announced closing of Rutland Optical — where, in the interest of full disclosure, I’ve been getting my glasses since I was 10 — was the latest in a series of downtown landmarks falling. It came not long after Gus’ Tobacco Shop folded its tent and Raw Honey announced it would consolidate with Fruition.
“It’s always ebb and flow,” said Michelle Delpha, president of the Downtown Rutland Partnership. “When a business goes, it’s definitely more noticeable than when a business starts. Plus, Rutland Optical — that’s been there for generations. It’s also easier to see vacancies, especially when they’re clustered together.”
One particularly noticeable vacancy is the former Coffee Exchange. The corner of Center Street and Merchants Row seems like it ought to be the primest piece of real estate downtown, but it still sits empty two years after the coffee shop closed. Delpha said she did not know if any one factor was keeping that spot empty.
“I know people are interested in that space,” she said. “I know people are throwing around ideas. ... We’re always working on filling the downtown spaces and keeping the people that we have.”
Delpha said she did not know offhand what the first-floor occupancy rate — which was just shy of 100 percent a few years ago — is now, but pointed out new businesses are opening, such as the recent Taso restaurant in the former Essential Alternatives space. She said the partnership still maintains a wish list of business types it hopes to bring downtown.
“Retail’s always something you’re looking for,” she said. “Retail habits have changed so much through the years. Anything with food is always good. ... Bad news always travels faster than good news so we try to keep it on the positive.”
Good news?
The city’s independent auditor report came out Thursday.
I skimmed the 111-page document, and while I did not find the phrase “unqualified opinion” — that’s the good kind, and the kind the city has been getting for the last several years after a long period of getting the bad kind — it all sounded positive.
I could not get hold of City Treasurer Mary Markowski late Thursday afternoon to translate the executive summary from accountant into English, but here is what I took for the key passage:
“In our opinion, the financial statements referred to previously present fairly, in all material respects, the respective financial position of the governmental activities, the business-type activities, the discretely presented component unit, each major fund, and the aggregate remaining fund information of the City of Rutland, Vermont, as of June 30, 2018, and the respective changes in financial position, and, where applicable, cash flows thereof for the year then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.”
Sounds good, right?
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets. The top item on the agenda is mayoral appointments, which, for the most part, are reappointments.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
