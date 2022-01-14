Last year, we knew there would be some new members of the Board of Aldermen before a single petition was filed.
This year has the potential for “business as usual.” Every incumbent I could reach has said they likely are running again.
The one question mark is Board Member Paul Clifford, who was unable to run the Public Works Committee meeting this week because he still was suffering COVID symptoms, according to an email to other board members. He didn’t return a call this week. Get well soon, Paul. Board Member Sharon Davis and Board Member Michael Talbot both said they are running again — Davis was circulating her petition at the Finance Committee meeting Wednesday. Board President Matthew Whitcomb would only give me a “probably.”
Board Member Sam Gorruso started out talking like he wouldn’t run when I called him this week — he’s been having his own health issues — but ended the conversation sounding ready to try for another term.
“I actually would like to, I really would,” he said. “I think some of the younger people, I’ve taught them a few things, and they’ve taught me a few things.”
Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
The city continues to plug away at stormwater separation, catching up to state mandates about avoiding having to discharge sewage into the creek in heavy rains.
The Public Works Committee got an information-only look at what’s likely to come next this week. Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo said the city is 90% of the way through the five-year plan agreed to with the state, after which they will have to come up with another five-year plan. DPW and consultants made a list of 21 potential projects, Rotondo said, which they then ranked largely based on dollars spent for gallons of stormwater diverted.
The top priority, Rotondo said, was a $345,000 valve installation that would prevent river water from flowing into the system. Beyond that, he said the city could get good results from upgrading the River Street pump station ($424,000); doing about $1.5 million in work at the sewer plant; a two-phase project at Monsignor Connor Park (which is where things started getting really pricey, with a estimated combined total of about $10 million).
Rotondo also talked up separation projects at Vernon and South Main streets; a storage facility at Cavalry Cemetery; and an upgrade to infrastructure on Otter Creek. He said the last one would involve significant work and would only be worth doing after some of the other projects higher on the list, but ought to be done because he had concerns about the potential for a pipe failure there.
Rotondo said he plans to come back later in the month after researching grants and subsidies with a list he will recommend the committee take to the full Board of Aldermen to propose to the state.
“It’s very important the city agrees as a group these are the projects we want to tackle,” he said.
Calendar
City Hall will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so the Board of Aldermen plans to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The agenda includes city property sales and liquor license renewals.
Wednesday, the Finance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. to continue whittling down the city’s list of ARPA projects.
On Thursday, the Parking Committee will meet at 5:30. The agenda includes parking issues downtown, the deck, meters, kiosks and the parking meter fund, which I think covers just about everything they could conceivably talk about.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.