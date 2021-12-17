It occurred to me following that mess on Tuesday that I didn’t know what would happen if one or more members of the School Board were to resign.
I mean, I could guess, but that’s not really what I get paid for. Fortunately, it was easy enough to look up and, yes, under the city charter the mayor would appoint replacements to serve until the next regular election — as with any other vacancy in an elected office.
Anyway, back to my own beat.
On the Quick
In each of the past few years, I find myself marveling at just how fast the budget process seems to be going.
This year had the potential to reverse that trend with four new members on the board who might have felt the need to drill deeper into certain expenditures and practices than longer-serving aldermen who have seen it all before. That didn’t materialize, though, and the various committees moved quickly through their sections and then the final budget meeting went without any of the last-minute hang-ups that dragged out the process in years past.
The real surprise, though, is that the Department of Public Works requested three large pieces of equipment and the board bought all three of them. Previous boards have seemed allergic to the idea of buying more than one truck at a time.
“I think that’s a product of (Public Works Commissioner) Jim Rotondo making a very compelling case of why we should do it,” Board President Matthew Whitcomb said Friday.
Trading Places
Rotondo may have also bought some goodwill by presenting a plan that isn’t saving much in this budget, but should pay off in the next one.
Looking for places to save, Rotondo said he noted that his department was leasing space on Cleveland Avenue and Lincoln Avenue for winter storage and the city forester’s office. There was room for both, he said, in buildings on the grounds of the water plant, and that’s where they will relocate. He said he left money in the budget lines for those leases to cover renovations to make the new spaces work, but that it would be gone from next year’s budget.
Keep to the Code
One bit of discussion I skipped over in writing up the final budget meeting had to do with the code enforcement position created for Building and Zoning. Alderman Tom DePoy and Alderwoman Sharon Davis both expressed hesitance about the position.
Alderman William Gillam argued that the decay of the city’s housing stock needed to be reversed.
“I’m from a neighborhood that’s hemorrhaging,” he said. “We need enforcement. We’ve been screaming for enforcement. ... I’m going to vote for this, see how it goes this year and look at it again next year.”
Davis said that sounded reasonable, but she needed some way of gauging the success of the position.
“I need to know something’s getting done,” she said. “I need to see this measured out.”
Alderman Thomas Franco recalled Davis bristling when other board members expressed the same sentiment regarding the Rutland Redevelopment Authority and said it was interesting that she had become a believer in success benchmarks.
Even DePoy said he supported the position, but he felt obligated to bang the drum about where spending was headed.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen will hold its final meeting of the year at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes the treasurer’s report and an update on the contaminated soil at the fire station.
After that, the calendar appears empty until City Hall closes for Christmas on Friday.
