The College of St. Joseph campus going back on the market was likely welcome news to people who want to see the city buy it and put it to some public use.
City leaders, however, indicated these folks shouldn’t hold their breath.
“From my office, there’s really no interest,” Mayor David Allaire said Thursday. “I don’t think that anything I have seen is viable. What I would like to see is the marketplace dive in. I think there’s so much potential there that I can’t believe there aren’t entities interested in that property.”
Board of Aldermen President Matthew Whitcomb said he did not sense any political will toward the city buying the campus, either.
“I’d be rather surprised if the city purchased the entire property,” he said. “Potentially, there’s something to be said for if the library move should rematerialize.”
For Goodness Sake
There will be no column next week. Let us close out 2021 with a note from Secret Santa.
Rutland’s mystery benefactor announced the conclusion of his annual giving this week with another Christmas card taped to our office door, saying he once again found the happiness he seeks in his errands.
“I admit it was a struggle to find that gaiety, as life’s patterns have been disappointing of late,” he wrote. “From the enduring pandemic to the embarrassing manifestation of Rutlanders eviscerating the community’s reputation over the mascot issue, selfishness seems to have won out over selflessness, pettiness over the community’s image.”
But, Santa wrote, he is not a politician and has no wish to point fingers.
“I offer nothing but good wishes to all, and encourage everyone to look inside and ask if they are truly doing their best for their neighbors and community,” he wrote. “If that could be said of us, and all of us, we surely would be living in a more loving and giving society.”
Calendar
The City Hall calendar is pretty much empty as of this writing, and the building is closed Friday.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Let’s be careful out there.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
