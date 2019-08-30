At the end of the meeting on internally lit signs, Charter and Ordinance Committee Chairwoman Rebecca Mattis asked the aldermen present if they wanted to talk about signs with electronic messages or save them for another night.
The proposed sign ordinance the Planning Commission sent to the Board of Aldermen earlier this year would ban internally lit signs outside downtown and electronic message signs everywhere.
The committee had a lengthy discussion on internally lit signs Monday night and nobody demonstrated an appetite for banning them, except maybe in residential areas. While the consensus was to hold off on wrestling with electronic message signs, nobody showed much interest in that ban, either.
“I think businesses in Rutland should be allowed to market themselves through electronic message boards,” Aldermen Chris Ettori said in the most definitive statement anyone made on the subject Monday.
The committee continues to work its way through the proposed ordinance section by section.
Still Open
Last week, I used most of this space inviting survivors of abuse at the hands of our local priests to come tell their stories.
One has, and a story is scheduled to run next week. I know there are more of you out there, and I don’t want you thinking the Herald has lost interest now that we’ve spoken to one of you.
You deserve to be heard. We’re here to help amplify your voice if you want.
Calendar
City Hall is closed Monday for Labor Day, which means the Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday next week. The agenda includes several upcoming infrastructure projects, a grant application from a local business, the permit for the Halloween parade and the recent water billing shenanigans.
The Pension Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The General Committee also scheduled an email that night to discuss bias training and outside counsel fees, but Committee Chairman Scott Tommola wrote in an email that he is seeking to reschedule to avoid conflicting with the Pension Board.
