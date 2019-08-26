City officials said Monday to disregard water bills that may show up this week.
According to a statement from the Department of Public Works, the city's billing contractor accidentally mailed out bills that were printed as part of a system test.
FATHOM Water Services, the contractor, said the erroneous bills have a billing date of Oct. 1 and a due date of Sept. 26. The actual bills should arrive in early October and will have a due date of Nov. 1.
FATHOM said the city will not be charged for the incorrectly mailed bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.