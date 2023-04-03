In a little over a month, West Rutland School senior Angelo Aprilliano will travel to Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans to represent his school at the Vermont All State Musical Festival — which he’ll be doing as the top high school-aged alto saxophone player in the state.
Aprilliano, who began playing alto saxophone when he was in fifth grade, is a multi-instrumentalist who said he likes and listens to nearly every genre of music.
“I think it was my parents that (first) got me into music. My father loved to listen to music all the time. My mother used to be in chorale, in the band and in the jazz band. And she played saxophone. My grandmother said, ‘You should play saxophone,’ and I’ve been stuck with it ever since,” Aprilliano said.
According to his own estimation, Aprilliano plays music for roughly 50 hours each week — all while also attending school and working his part-time job.
And when he’s not playing, working or sitting in class, he’s listening to music.
Zak Hampton, a music teacher at WRS, has worked with Aprilliano for six years, and said that the young musician is involved with every instrumental group the school offers, including rock band, rock lab, jazz ensemble, marching band and concert band.
Despite the busy schedule, Hampton said it’s clear that music isn’t work for Aprilliano — it’s pure joy and passion.
“I came in when Angelo was in seventh grade, and I think I knew pretty early on that he was a diehard music department student here. By the end of that year, as he went into eighth grade, I think he was probably my number-one go-to. He’s going to do the thing you asked him to do, and then he’s going to do the thing above and beyond what you asked him to do,” Hampton said. “He’s just a powerhouse.”
Phil Henry, another WRS music teacher, teaches rock lab, and has worked with Aprilliano in the course for three years. He described Aprilliano as well-respected among peers and teachers, a developing leader who always is prepared, and as someone who is a tad quirky.
“Angelo has always been extremely driven to add new skills to his repertoire. I may suggest a different direction or a different idea, but for the most part, he comes in having rehearsed a piece and put it together or figured out his own way of getting to what he needs to. He’s very self-directed and driven,” Henry said.
This year, Aprilliano has achieved the highly sought after position of first chair alto saxophone in the jazz band at the Vermont All-State Festival — an event where the state’s top-rated high school musicians spend three days in intensive rehearsals with some of the nation’s finest conductors preparing a culminating performance.
According to Hampton, the honor of first chair for any jazz band instrument only is awarded to the top player that auditions.
He added that only one other alto saxophone player was accepted to this year’s jazz band ensemble.
“The audition process was very stressful. It was a lot of practice. And I ended up losing two weeks because I got my wisdom teeth out,” Aprilliano said. “It was crazy. I really went hard on practicing for several weeks. I tried to perfect it as much as I could. I played with my heart in that audition. I put everything out there. And I was so tired after. And then (Hampton) brought me in here early in the morning and said I got first chair. I didn’t even expect that. It was mind-blowing.”
In addition to his all-state honor, Aprilliano’s talent also was recently recognized by the Brian Miller Music Foundation — a Vermont-based charitable organization with a mission to use their funds to help ensure student musicians have a quality music education.
According to Hampton, an anonymous donor associated with the foundation heard Aprilliano playing in the District Jazz Ensemble and gifted him a professional saxophone after telling Hampton a student model was not good enough for a player of Aprilliano’s caliber.
“I’ve never in my life heard of anything like that — somebody just giving a multi-thousand dollar instrument to a student because they thought they deserved it. I was flabbergasted. These are horns that you have to be of means to get. We’re not necessarily of those means out here. So, to have someone find value in his playing and in his commitment enough to speak out to people like the Brian Miller foundation and get this money, it’s so incredible,” Hampton said.
Aprilliano said he, too, was incredibly surprised by the gift, adding that the new saxophone “plays like butter.”
Aprilliano will graduate from WRS this year, and said he is leaning toward attending the University of Vermont to pursue a degree in music production or in music technology and business.
An avid composer, Aprilliano said he’d ideally like to take his future career down the path of producing music for himself and others.
“I compose ‘on-a-whim’ stuff. I just sit down and record my ideas so I have them for a later date. Maybe I’ll use them in a band,” Aprilliano said. “I want to self-produce my own stuff someday because I have tons of these ideas. I can’t really keep track of them all.”
Aprilliano can be seen performing at WRS’s upcoming spring concert on April 12 beginning at 6 p.m. at the West Rutland Town Hall.
“Angelo is not only a phenomenal musician, but also a phenomenal student. It shows that regardless of what size school someone goes to, there’s tons of opportunities,” WRS Principal James Slenker said. “I hope that music will always continue to be part of his future — which I think it will be.”
