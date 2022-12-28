The future of the College of St. Joseph campus was uncertain as 2022 began, but the year ends with local leaders excited about what will happen at the property in 2023.
The college closed in 2019 after losing its accreditation and early the following year the trustees’ mortgage holder, Heritage Family Credit Union, took possession of the campus. The city bought the former athletic center, rechristening the property the Rutland Recreation Community Center, but a $50 million plan to convert the rest of the campus into a senior living facility fell apart.
A local activist floated a proposal to convert the campus into an art center, but the idea never went anywhere. Bennington developers Hale Resources said they were eyeing the campus and — with the backing of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, Housing Trust of Rutland County and Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) — got the city to fund a $30,000 pre-development study of the campus.
In the meantime, Heritage began emptying out the buildings, letting the city and local nonprofits salvage any classroom or office equipment they could use.
As rumors circulated in the community in September that a sale was being finalized, a developer shopped a plan to city officials for a $23 million housing project there, but he turned out not to be the buyer.
The buyer was a well protected secret until Heritage was ready to announce Casella Waste bought the main campus. The company announced plans for a training center, offices and some temporary employee housing. However, the western portion of the campus — which includes the historic Clementwood mansion — remained on the market.
With this news, the city shifted the focus of its study to the western campus. In December, the Housing Trust signed a 90-day option on the property. Executive Director Mary Cohen said they plan a mixture of market-rate and affordable housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.