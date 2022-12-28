JonCSJdoneSTORY.jpeg
The last portions of the former College of St. Joseph campus were sold this year to Casella Waste and the Housing Trust of Rutland County, bringing new life to the city property in 2023.

 File photo by Jon Olender

The future of the College of St. Joseph campus was uncertain as 2022 began, but the year ends with local leaders excited about what will happen at the property in 2023.

The college closed in 2019 after losing its accreditation and early the following year the trustees’ mortgage holder, Heritage Family Credit Union, took possession of the campus. The city bought the former athletic center, rechristening the property the Rutland Recreation Community Center, but a $50 million plan to convert the rest of the campus into a senior living facility fell apart.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

