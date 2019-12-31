Mayor David Allaire fended off his first re-election challenge in March.
His challenger, Mike Messier, had no previous experience in city politics, but had been active in the effort to preserve Combination Pond. He ran on a pledge to keep the budget under $20 million, investigate waste and "make sure all city employees are treated equally."
Allaire, who ousted Christopher Louras in 2017, ran on his record, saying he had done his best in some difficult budget years and learned a lot in the process. Allaire said he had made good picks when it came time to find new heads for the fire and recreation departments and that he had "changed to tone" in City Hall.
Ultimately, it was Allaire who convinced the voters, who re-elected him 1,707 to 657.
Messier had also challenged city treasurer Mary Markowski who had been appointed to the office when Wendy Wilton left to take a federal job. Markowski was elected to her first full term, 1,963 to 429.
It was a status-quo election year overall. All six incumbent members of the Board of Aldermen — Lisa Ryan, Tom DePoy, Christopher Ettori, William Gillam, Melinda Humphrey and Rebecca Mattis — were re-elected. The board did get one new member, with Matthew Reveal fending off perennial candidate Dan White to claim the seat William Notte vacated when he was elected to the Legislature.
— Gordon Dritschilo
