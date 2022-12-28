Pittsford Village Farm
Pittsford Village Farm is seen here in 2019. The property received more than $700,000 in funding this year to help open a child care center and create a community center, adding to an eventful year for the town, which also saw the arrival of a new town manager, as well as a changeover on the select board.

 File photo by Robert Layman

PITTSFORD — A new town manager, some big awards for the Pittsford Village Farm, outgoing and incoming board members — it was an eventful year in town after all was said and done.

The town welcomed Brenda Fox-Howard into the role of town manager in April. She replaces John Haverstock, who held the job for 13 years before deciding it was time to move on. Fox-Howard had been interim town manager in New Gloucester, Maine. She came to the job with a bachelor of science degree in business management from Colorado Technical University and a background in the public and private sectors.

