PITTSFORD — A new town manager, some big awards for the Pittsford Village Farm, outgoing and incoming board members — it was an eventful year in town after all was said and done.
The town welcomed Brenda Fox-Howard into the role of town manager in April. She replaces John Haverstock, who held the job for 13 years before deciding it was time to move on. Fox-Howard had been interim town manager in New Gloucester, Maine. She came to the job with a bachelor of science degree in business management from Colorado Technical University and a background in the public and private sectors.
Later in the spring, the Nature Conservancy was awarded grant funds to purchase 400 acres of wooded land off Labrake Road. The funds, $325,000, came from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, covering 69% of the budget for the purchase. The select board had been asked to support awarding of the grant but many board members had qualms about the state’s Current Use Program, how this project would play into that, and the fact that the conservancy already owns many acres of land in town.
It was early in the year that longtime Selectman Hank Pelkey resigned from the board because of health issues. He’d been on the board for 21 years. His service was honored in the 2016 annual Town Report. Pelkey is known for his service to Maclure Library, Rutland County Humane Society, Nickwackett Hose Co., and the Pittsford Historical Society, where his wife, Anne Pelkey, is also involved. His seat was ultimately filled by Mark Winslow, a former Planning Commission member.
In May, Pittsford Village Farm was awarded a $400,000 grant to help it build a child care center at the farm property and do some other work to make the place a community center. Those funds were secured by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Then, in the early winter, the farm announced a $335,834 award from the Northern Border Regional Commission, and United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Funding programs. The farm is already a venue for events and host to local art galleries. Some of the work it has planned also calls for a small number of rental units to be installed.
In July, there were reports that a Florida company, DG Outback Acres Solar LLC, had filed for permits to build a 3.5-megawatt solar project off Furnace Road. Both DG Outback Acres Solar and DG Adams Road LLC, another solar company with a local proposal, are both owned by NextEra Energy.
