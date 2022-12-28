BRANDON — It was an electrifying year for the town with new faces, new events, festivals and businesses.
The town kicked off the year with the hiring of David Kachajian as the new police chief, taking over for Christopher Brickell, who served the town for 17 years, before leaving for another job in December. Kachajian had been a lieutenant with the Swanton Police Department, a job he’d held since 2017. Under Kachajian, the department raised money for a police dog unit, and in December it was announced that a dog, “Guinness” would be working with Officer Aiden Alnwick.
Also in January, Brandon Congregational Church welcomed the Rev. Sara Ann Rossigg as its new pastor. She had been an interim pastor in New Hampshire, and took over for the Rev. William Bartholomew, who retired.
April saw a book by local author Sanford Rouse archived by the Vermont History Center and Leahy Library in Barre. Rouse, 94, is the author of “Days of Yesteryear,” which he published in 2020, and “The Little Red Schoolhouse” which came out in 2021. It was that latter that was archived. Rouse grew up in the area and writes from his extensive recollections.
In June, SolarFest announced that not only will Brandon become the new permanent home for its annual festival, but it will be making year-round efforts to promote the solar and renewable energy industry with workshops and job training. If all goes well, a community solar project. Later that month, the Davenport Fest was also launched, a celebration of Thomas Davenport, the electric motor, and its connection to the town’s history.
In December, the town said "hello" to its first retail cannabis store, Pine Grove Organics. Owned and operated by three 28-year-old men from Pennsylvania — Greg Yelnosky, Nate Reitman and Ben Hsiung — it’s among Vermont’s first crop of retail cannabis stores popping up not long after the state began issuing retail licenses in October. Their shop is along Route 7, north of downtown.
Not all the Brandon news was great, however. Brandon Free Library had to close for about 10 days in August as consequence of threats being made against staff members by a local man.
In late November, there was an armed robbery at Champlain Farms during which two people in black ski masks threatened employees with a knife and what appeared to be a fire poker before making off with an undisclosed amount of money.
