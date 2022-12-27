CASTLETON — Between debates over herbicide in Lake Bomoseen, what to do with the former Castleton Village School, and whether to allow a senior housing complex on Sand Hill Road, Castleton drew its fair share of headlines in 2022.
Lake debate
Early in the year, the Lake Bomoseen Association sought a permit from the Department of Environmental Conservation to use the herbicide, ProcellaCOR, to control milfoil in the lake. This sparked an intense backlash from the public and other groups who believe the herbicide will harm far more than it will help.
Opponents organized a protest at the town offices, packed public forums, and wrote dozens of letters and columns opposing the application. This led to the LBA placing the permit review on technical hold, which was lifted in early December.
The DEC will now review the application, issue a draft permit and take public comment for 30 days.
School’s out
At Town Meeting Day in March, voters in Castleton and Hubbardton agreed to take ownership of the former Castleton Village School for the donation price of $1. The Slate Valley Unified Union School District had owned the building, but after some consolidation no longer had a use for it. With Hubbardton owning an 11% stake in the building, the two towns met through a joint committee to decide how they might use the structure.
For a while, it looked as if they might sell or lease it to a local day care provider who would then work with the Castleton Recreation Department and possibly the Boys & Girls Club to share the space, but that didn’t pan out.
Currently, the building is up for sale, and Castleton is working on buying Hubbardton out of its share in the building.
Building blocked
Though it was first proposed in 2018, the Sand Hill Road senior assisted living housing project still drew local controversy, with the Development Review Board twice issuing a decision not allowing the project to include a memory-care unit, an element the developers say is key to it moving forward.
The 99-unit multi-story project that Dousevicz Inc. and Hale Resources LLC want to build has drawn criticism from neighbors who say it doesn’t fit the character of the area, won’t help with the housing crisis, and will be a burden to the town.
Among its proponents are the town select board, which is mulling over challenging its own DRB in Environmental Court.
Wind woes
In August, it was announced that the Grandpa’s Knob Community Wind Project wouldn’t be moving forward. It was proposed in 2021 by wind developer, David Blittersdorf, and would have consisted of a single 1.5-megawatt wind turbine on Grandpa’s Knob.
Blittersdorf wanted to commemorate the first industrial wind turbine, built on the knob by Palmer Putnam in the 1930s, but locals were having none of it. Though the project would have been in Castleton, Blittersdorf proposed splitting the annual profits between the five or so towns from where the tower might be seen.
Those who were against it spoke before several town select boards, many of whom invoked the memory of a 20-turbine project proposed several years ago by another developer along that same ridge line. The Grandpa’s Knob project was enrolled in a state subsidy program, but never reached the point where it filed for a permit.
Up in smoke
In March, voters rejected an article that would have allowed retail cannabis stores to open in town. Despite Castleton University having a Cannabis Studies Certificate program, the town voted the measure down. They voted it down again a short while later on a revote.
More recently, the select board turned down a request from Janet Currie to place the article on the 2022 Town Meeting Day ballot, meaning she, or someone else, will have to gather signatures from voters just as they did before.
