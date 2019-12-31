Nobody could remember the last time the city report had been published on time.
The charter calls for it to come out by Nov. 15. City resident Mark Nowakowski said the fact that it didn't come out until just before town meeting kept voters from making informed choices, and went to court seeking the budget vote, bond votes and mayoral election overturned.
The lawsuit got thrown out by a Rutland civil court judge and went to the Vermont Supreme Court. Meanwhile, it has meant the city has not been able to access funds from the bonds approved in March and has had to find short-term alternative financing for the sewer and paving projects.
It also turned out that the lawsuit wasn't entirely Nowakowski's doing. City landlord Bill Dydo had threatened to Mayor David Allaire that he would overturn the election if the city didn't give him a break on his delinquent taxes.
Dydo has a colorful and difficult history with the city. During the summer, security was heightened at City Hall after he made a Facebook post several city employees took as a threat.
“Criminal conspiracy that the city has been running for over a decade, and it won’t end until blood shed ... until there’s blood and guts lying in City Hall ... when somebody finally snaps because their constitutional rights have been violated and they can’t deal with crooks anymore ...” the post read.
Police said there was nothing in the post for which they could charge Dydo, but it wasn't long before he was allegedly making more explicit threats. Dydo was cited in December for threatening to punch city building inspector Robert Pelletier after the city shut down a building Dydo was managing for health and safety violations.
— Gordon Dritschilo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.