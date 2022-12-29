Though it started in 2020, the statewide declaration of inclusion initiative hit a milestone this year when, as of Oct. 25, half the state’s population found itself living under a municipal government that had adopted one.
The declaration of inclusion is a short statement that a select board or similar governing body can adopt that essentially says the town or city rejects all forms of racism and bigotry and welcomes people from all walks of life. Bob Harnish and Al Wakefield, both of Rutland County, initiated the effort in 2020 following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis Police officer. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was later convicted of Floyd’s murder and in the meantime the killing, and others like it, helped fuel the Black Lives Matter movement.
The declaration, according to its proponents, is meant to be but a first step in a broader, ongoing effort to root out inequality from the governments and institutions that adopt it.
Some towns adopted the declaration as-is, with little to no debate. Other towns opted to table the matter until after they have consulted their attorneys, while others crafted their own declarations.
At Town Meeting Day, Chittenden, in a 151-50 vote, allowed their select board to adopt a declaration.
In April, the Clarendon Select Board began debating whether to adopt the declaration. Some on the board worried that by specifically naming certain groups of people they’d exclude others and have to change the declaration. Others said that the declaration needed to be specific, citing historical examples where phrases like “all people” didn’t, in fact, mean all people.
The board tabled the meeting until later that month, then opted to form a committee made up of selectmen and others to hash out the wording of a declaration of inclusion.
They ultimately went with, “The Town of Clarendon formally condemns discrimination in all of its forms and welcomes all people, who want to live and work and add richness to our town. Clarendon calls upon all residents to denounce prejudice, to openly acknowledge and address our own implicit bias and welcome and celebrate all people and continue to work together to ensure every individual can live freely, equitably and express their opinions.”
Whereas the model declaration reads: “The Town of (...) condemns racism and welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, age or disability, and wants everyone to feel safe and welcome in our community.
”As a town, we formally condemn all discrimination in all of its forms, commit to fair and equal treatment of everyone in our community, and will strive to ensure all of our actions, policies, and operating procedures reflect this commitment.
”The Town of (...) has and will continue to be a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.
In Brandon, the declaration prompted some uncomfortable conversations around gender and race.
Brandon adopted a declaration of inclusion in 2021. It then took the next step and formed a diversity, equity and inclusion committee to review town policies and procedures and ensure they lined up with the spirit of the declaration. The committee consisted of Town Manager David Atherton, Town Clerk Sue Gauge and Economic Development Director and Recreation Director Bill Moore. Adopting a declaration also led to Brandon being among the towns invited to apply to the IDEAL Vermont initiative through the Vermont Racial Equity Advisory Panel, which it did.
In October, Sandy Mayo, a town resident, accused Select Board Chair Seth Hopkins of treating her unfairly because of her gender during an interview for an appointment to the Development Review Board.
Mayo said she was hesitant to apply in the first place given how the all-male board had gone about appointing a new member, Ralph Ethier, when they had two qualified women to choose from.
The board appointed Ethier with a 3-1 vote in September, with Hopkins being the only “no” vote. That vote followed a tie, where Hopkins and Selectman Tim Guiles voted to appoint Cecil Reniche-Smith while Selectmen Brian Coolidge and Tracy Wyman voted against her. Guiles then changed his vote when Ethier was nominated.
“I’d like to say, thank you, Ralph (Ethier), for being willing to be on the select board. I think that getting lost in this conversation is that you’re very qualified to do a good job, despite the fact that you’re a white man,” said Guiles.
Guiles drew flak for that comment, later being called out by Moore, who wished to know why the “white man” element was necessary. Guiles said Ethier’s skin color had been an issue, and that he was responding to that, but acknowledged that his comment wouldn’t be “the quote I had chosen to come away from that discussion. Agreed.”
Hopkins would later say in an interview that the town has been working in good faith to live up to the declaration of inclusion it adopted and has appointed women to its boards and committees.
