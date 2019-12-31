GMC Campus_Duncan Campbell
Shown here is the blocked-off entrance to the campus of Green Mountain College, which closed earlier this year.

 Photo by Duncan W. Campbell

Green Mountain College had a 185-year run.

It all came to an end when the environmental liberal arts college held its final commencement ceremony in May.

Administrators said in January they had been faced with declining tuition revenue and increasing expenses to the point where they could no longer keep the campus open.

Castleton University took over the resort management school Green Mountain had operated jointly with the Killington ski resort, and two business on Main Street in Poultney closed up shop not long after the announcement. An effort by an alumni group to save the college fell short.

At the final commencement, graduates wore dandelions as symbols of persistence and survival.

Many of the college's contents  artifacts, furniture, instruments and artwork  were auctioned off in the fall, and the campus remains on the market as the year comes to a close.

— Gordon Dritschilo

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

