FAIR HAVEN — Among the biggest stories out of Fair Haven in 2022 were the difficulties surrounding the Green Mountain Mobile Home Manor, a mobile home park that’s fallen into physical and financial disrepair.
During the summer, the town shut the water off due to substantial unpaid bills only to be told by the state to turn it back on because of concerns about there having not been proper legal notice of the shut-off provided to residents. The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity then got involved and worked with the state to use federal aid to get the water bills paid, but that didn’t stop the town from initiating a tax sale to recoup the back taxes owed on the park. The sale hasn’t occurred yet.
Part of the issue is that the park is technically owned by the estate of the late owner Rodney F. White, though the question of its ownership is currently in the Rutland Probate court. The estate’s administrator, Deborah Eddy, was White’s partner for many years but has expressed little interest in owning the park.
Per state records, the park has 20 lots, with 12 of them being occupied.
In June, several park residents filed a lawsuit in federal court against the town, the select board and other town officials over their water being shut off for three days. The matter is pending in federal court with some of the latest activity being the town filing motions to dismiss the case.
Earlier in the year, the select board and newly elected Town Clerk Dani Roberts had a public dust-up about Roberts’ compensation. Roberts, who’d been assistant town clerk under Suzanne Ducharme, argued that she hadn’t been given a fair compensation package given her level of experience and past experience. She also accused Town Manager Joe Gunter of pressuring her into signing documents she didn’t have the authority to approve. The town investigated those accusations through a third party and found neither Gunter nor Roberts did anything wrong. Meanwhile, the board agreed to pay Roberts at the same rate as Ducharme until the end of the fiscal year, and to give her health insurance. She was invited to negotiate her pay and benefits in the next budget cycle.
The Fair Haven Dog Park celebrated its official opening in June. Volunteers, among them Linda Barker, owner of former Pet Mayor Murfee, worked since the previous year to raise about $20,000 for the project. Getting the park installed was a struggle at times, with volunteers and town officials not agreeing on certain things, some of them related to wetland permits, but in the end the park opened at the town-owned Air Park property to great fanfare.
In April, C&C Fireworks got a permit from the town to open a fireworks stand on May 1. The town had to first craft a permit application for this. C&C Fireworks has had a shop in Pittsford for a long time, but a few years ago butted heads with the Rutland Town Select Board over permitting issues. The town believed C&C Fireworks was operating outside the bounds of its permit. C&C disagreed but left anyway to court other towns.
