Matthew Hall & Merlise Alexis, of Fair Haven, pose for a picture with their German shepherd rescue dog, Archer, at the Fur Haven Dog Park’s grand opening celebration in June.

 File photo by Jon Olender

FAIR HAVEN — Among the biggest stories out of Fair Haven in 2022 were the difficulties surrounding the Green Mountain Mobile Home Manor, a mobile home park that’s fallen into physical and financial disrepair.

During the summer, the town shut the water off due to substantial unpaid bills only to be told by the state to turn it back on because of concerns about there having not been proper legal notice of the shut-off provided to residents. The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity then got involved and worked with the state to use federal aid to get the water bills paid, but that didn’t stop the town from initiating a tax sale to recoup the back taxes owed on the park. The sale hasn’t occurred yet.

