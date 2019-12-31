Race started to become a bigger issue in Rutland in 2019.
In the spring, a group of Rutland High School students successfully petitioned to have the Black Lives Matter flag flown at the school. The move was met with some resistance — some students and parents objected, one school board member called for a second vote, and an individual asked the Board of Aldermen to intervene — but the flag went up in April.
Racial controversy arose again in July when Alderman Paul Clifford reposted a meme to his Facebook account that called white privilege “The ability to suffer life’s universal indignities without blaming another ethnic group.” The post drew the condemnation of some of Clifford's fellow board members and of Mayor David Allaire.
Clifford took the post down and issued an apology.
"I have learned many things through this exchange," Clifford wrote. "I have learned that, to many, the term “white privilege” does not mean what I have always believed it to mean — primarily economic privilege. It also means the difference between the way races have been treated in the not too distant past, and in some cases, the way many are still being treated."
The racial discussion wasn't over. The incident with Clifford, along with the proclaimed presence of hate groups in the community and racially motivated shootings elsewhere in the country, were among the concerns raised by a group of citizens toward the end of the summer, asking to the city to institute bias training for city officials.
The issue was sent to the General Committee and nothing happened. After being pressed on the inaction on the subject, Alderman Scott Tommola said he was not going to hold a meeting but that some board members would seek to find someone to conduct the training for free and that anyone who was interested could participate.
That wasn't good enough for the people pushing for the training, and after some backlash, the board voted to pay for it out of the mayor's contingency fund.
— Gordon Dritschilo
