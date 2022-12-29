PROCTOR — It was a quiet year in town, at least as far as local news headlines go.
Probably the biggest news for the town was the purchase of the former Vermont Marble Company building by Zion Growers, a St. Johnsbury-based hemp company. They plan to use the enormous building to process hemp grown by area farmers. A test crop grown in Fair Haven appeared to produce good results. Zion’s owners have said they plan to keep the Vermont Marble Museum in the building and hope to become a positive economic force within the community.
In March, town voters approved two cannabis-related articles that will allow retail cannabis stores to open there.
Proctor Elementary School bid farewell to Christy Coloutti, who had been principal there for the past 10 years. Coloutti left to become principal at Northwest Primary School in Rutland. Her shoes were filled a few months later by Elizabeth Coltey who had been principal at Wells Village School since 2019.
Wilson Castle, a historic building and popular tourist attraction, told the Herald that as of late it’s seen a big boost in traffic and business from paranormal-themed influencers. People book stays there because of the building’s reputation for being haunted and put videos of their experiences on the internet. Between the bookings and additional publicity, Wilson Castle has been able to keep staff and undertake maintenance work.
The Vermont Marble Museum acquired two rare films depicting the history of the marble industry in the area.“Mountains of Marble” shot in 1937; and “Marble Today and Tomorrow,” shot in 1958 were both screened locally. The films were commissioned by the former Vermont Marble Company as a form of marketing.
