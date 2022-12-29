Zion photo

Brandon McFarlane, left, and Travis Samuels, of Zion Growers, purchased the former Vermont Marble Company property earlier this year. They plan to use the space to use to process hemp grown by area farmers.

 Provided photo

PROCTOR — It was a quiet year in town, at least as far as local news headlines go.

Probably the biggest news for the town was the purchase of the former Vermont Marble Company building by Zion Growers, a St. Johnsbury-based hemp company. They plan to use the enormous building to process hemp grown by area farmers. A test crop grown in Fair Haven appeared to produce good results. Zion’s owners have said they plan to keep the Vermont Marble Museum in the building and hope to become a positive economic force within the community.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

