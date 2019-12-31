Little information has been released about the deaths of two men, one the son of former Rutland mayor Chris Louras, even three months after the one man's body was found in Salisbury and the other man was killed in a gun battle with members of the Rutland City Police Department.
The deaths are being investigated by the Vermont State Police but there has been no official update or press conference.
Police said that on the morning of Oct. 8, a man, later identified as Christopher G. Louras, 33, son of former mayor Chris Louras, fired two shots using a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle at the police station around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The car Louras had been driving was identified using video surveillance equipment.
Police found the car around 7 a.m. Police chased the car to the Rutland Shopping Plaza but it became stuck apparently while Louras was trying to drive over railroad tracks near the Amtrak station.
Christopher Louras died after being shot by police during a gun fight that followed the chase.
During a press conference on Oct. 8, police said they had found a body in Salisbury who they believed was tied to the Christopher Louras incident. The next day, police said it was Nicholas Louras, 34, of Rutland, who is Christopher Louras' cousin and the nephew of Rutland's current mayor, David Allaire.
Police have not publicly discussed a motive for the incident with Christopher Louras or for the death of Nicholas Louras, who also died of gunshot wounds.
About two weeks after the deaths, Christopher Louras and his family issued a public statement.
“We feel thankful and blessed with good friends and a strong community, which is more evident than ever. We are eternally grateful for the love and compassion people have shown, from friends and neighbors, and from members of the Rutland City Police Department.” the statement said in part.
The deaths have been discussed during recent Project VISION meetings. VISION was created in response to the opioid crisis in Rutland and some VISION members have said the shooting deaths could be a sign that their efforts have been ineffectual.
On Dec. 27, a spokesman for the Vermont State Police said the agency had no new information they could release about the investigation.
— Patrick McArdle
