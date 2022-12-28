The pandemic left working Vermonters holding a mixed bag, according to an annual report from the Public Assets Institute.
According to the State of Working Vermont 2022 report, prior to March 2020, the median household income in the state was barely keeping up with inflation. This had been the case for the past 10 years, and it saw 58,000 Vermonters, or about one in 11, in poverty.
An unprecedented level of federal financial aid poured into Vermont to address the economic impacts of the pandemic. The funds temporarily lifted many out of poverty and shifted the workforce so that wages increased, but many of those funding sources have since dried up and there are concerns inflation will erase whatever gains were made.
“The federal aid did more than just stave off the worst, I think it actually improved conditions temporarily,” said Stephanie Yu, deputy director of Public Assets Institute. “With incomes rising and poverty dropping it was a net positive, at least temporarily. The problem is the temporary part.”
The state of Vermont can’t equal the federal government in terms of financial aid, but there were several things Vermont did during the pandemic that it could continue, she said.
“Our argument is that it’s doable and necessary,” said Yu. “Obviously, federal money helped and made a big difference, but we have the capacity, and we could do a lot of things at the state level. Maybe not all of it but we could certainly do more.”
State leaders seem to be interested in addressing housing and child care needs, she said, so there’s some hope more will be done in those areas in the coming legislative session.
“The child tax credit that we passed last year, I think there’s interest in expanding it — both the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit,” said Yu.
Wage policy, however, is something few state leaders seem interested in looking at, she said.
“The sense is that we have a decent minimum wage, and that’s all we need to do, but when we did all this work, it’s still the wage piece that’s out of whack,” she said. “I don’t think there’s much interest in looking at that piece of the puzzle.”
She noted that the minimum wage for jobs that rely on tips isn’t getting much attention, despite the widely publicized issues restaurants have had with keeping staff.
“We’ve all seen restaurants cut their hours and people having trouble hiring, and I think a lot of that is the unpredictability of those wages and schedules and all those pieces,” Yu said.
When it comes to economics, she said Vermont often sees the impacts of an event after other states. Yu said that with the Great Recession, Vermont was hit later, and its recovery took longer. It may be the same with the pandemic.
The State of Working Vermont report is published annually and can be found at bit.ly/PAI1228 online.
Yu said there weren’t many surprises in this year’s report, but it’s clear now that there likely won’t be good, accurate data from 2020 owing to the chaos caused by the pandemic. That’s not an entirely bad thing, she said, because it forced the group to think outside the box when it comes to data collection and to ask more interesting questions about people’s working habits.
