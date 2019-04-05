Lt. Michael Dion, the new station commander for the Rutland barracks of Vermont State Police, admits he doesn’t know Rutland County like the back of his hand, but he’s determined to put more than 13 years of experience to use as soon as possible.
Dion was a detective sergeant with the Major Crime Unit North of the Vermont State Police until he was promoted Sunday.
Originally from northern New York, Dion said he has been living in Vermont since he joined VSP. He said his parents grew up in Barre.
“I was very familiar with the state. Spent a lot of time here as a kid, certainly visiting relatives, so that was why I made the decision, when I was about 28 years old, to join the Vermont State Police,” he said on Thursday.
While many troopers join State Police after working at a local police department, Dion started his law enforcement career at VSP.
He was part of the investigation that resulted in Shawn M. LaPlant, 28, being charged with second-degree murder last month in Rutland criminal court.
Initially, Dion was a trooper in Bradford, where he spent six years before being promoted to sergeant in 2012.
After transferring to the New Haven barracks, Dion became a detective sergeant in 2015. At that rank, he spent time in the Rockingham, Royalton and Westminster barracks and with the Major Crime Unit North.
In his first position as the leader of a barracks, Dion said he’s looking forward to “carrying on our mission at the State Police.”
“Traffic enforcement, doing good criminal investigations with the troopers, as well as being good partners with other local departments, the Rutland City Police Department, the sheriff’s department, Rutland Town, all other neighboring communities,” he said.
As of the 2010 census, Rutland County was the second most populous county in Vermont. Asked if that presented any special challenges, Dion said that would be true for any position with VSP.
“Each area has its own unique things about it. But, yeah, anything is a challenge across the state. Rutland County is no different than that. We’re certainly happy to meet that head on and do the best job we can here,” he said.
Doing the best job of policing makes cooperation among agencies imperative, Dion added, which means sharing information and resources.
“If we’re playing well together in our field of expertise, that’s the only way to get things done and done right,” he said.
Dion said he believes there’s always room for improvements but didn’t have any areas where he plans to focus yet.
“Obviously, this is only day four of my tenure so it’s going to take time before I can sit down and analyze the systems and processes we have in place. If we can make improvements, we’ll make improvements, but things that are working well, we’re not going to change and make it worse, by any means,” he said.
Dion said he was committed to community outreach.
“It’s an important thing for us, it’s an important thing for the community as well that we understand each other, that we have good communication so we can help solve problems because we can’t do this without the community’s help. That’s just reality in today’s day and age,” he said.
Over time, Dion said he expects to reach out to local agencies and community leaders so Rutland County residents can get to know him.
Dion is coming to his new posting in an unusual way.
For more than two years, the Rutland barracks was run by Lt. Michael Studin, but he has been demoted to detective sergeant and reassigned to the Royalton barracks.
The reasons for Studin’s reassignment have not been made public. He was placed on paid leave in October while the Internal Affairs Office investigated an incident that month in which a rookie trooper, who was off-duty, was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel of his personal car in the parking lot of a Bennington business.
Dion declined to comment on the incident.
