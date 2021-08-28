WESTON — When Tropical Storm Irene hit, “Saint-Ex,” Weston Playhouse Theatre Company’s first world premiere musical, had just opened.
The historic Weston Playhouse — once dubbed “the most beautiful theater in New England” by the Boston Globe — was flooded up to the first floor. That was on a Sunday, and the production (based on aviator-author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry and his “The Little Prince”) was back up on stage that Friday.
That wasn’t entirely surprising, as this flood wasn’t the first for Vermont’s oldest and most respected professional theater company.
Steve Stettler, then the company’s resident producing artistic director and his co-artistic directors Malcolm Ewen and Tim Fort were in charge at the time.
“Having been through a flood as a college actor in 1973, and seen the way the company and community responded, and having been through ups and downs of an institution for a while, it honestly never occurred to us that we wouldn’t make it through this and recover,” Stettler said recently.
The bottom floor of the Playhouse was destroyed. Weston had just invested $800,000 into the basement, installing expanded dressing rooms with new bathrooms, an orchestra pit with a high-tech sound system, and an elevator for accessibility between the two floors.
The Weston Playhouse building is owned by the Weston Community Association, another local nonprofit, and the theater company is the tenant, but the two divvied up the repair responsibilities. The theater company provided the labor for the cleanup, though Community Association volunteers also pitched in.
“What we immediately did is what we always did throughout our 30 years, was to divide up the jobs,” Stettler said. “Tim (Fort) happened to be away, out of town at the time. (Malcolm Ewen) took on the ‘heavy-lifting, mucking out’ work, and Stuart (Duke, general manager) and I took on the office side of things, dealing with communications with the press and the public, and what we were going to do about box office, unions and all those things we need to do to communicate.”
Stettler found the number of people who volunteered to help clean out the building overwhelming.
“One friend of the theater who was at the time head of the Ford Foundation came down came down and offered us a significant emergency grant immediately,” Stettler said. “It was a lot of work, but everybody was positive and everybody dug in and when we couldn’t get things done there, we headed up the road to help our friend at the Weston Marketplace, who got flooded out.”
The Vermont Country Store, which was not flooded, provided hot dogs and grills and fed volunteers.
“It was a tremendously heartwarming and always hopeful and forward-looking experience, I’m happy to say,” Stettler said.
Because there was no longer an orchestra pit, Stettler restaged the show with the pit band at the back of the stage. Actors used the second floor of the theater as dressing rooms (and even living quarters).
“The actors made their entrances every night down the two aisles of the theater and up on stage to the welcoming applause of the audience,” Stettler said. “It was one of the most moving evenings I’ve ever had in the theater. The theater was packed.”
Since, there have been less significant flooding issues — which there always will be with a theater next to a river.
“They’ve done more work to mitigate that whenever it happens again but, as difficult and expensive as it is to go through those kinds of experiences, the magic of that building and location on that green, looking out on that river is still worth it to us,” Stettler said. “You walk out through the lobby onto that balcony and take a look at that Vermont view, and you forget that you’ve seen the water up over the floor.”
