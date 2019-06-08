PROCTOR — The graduating class of Phantoms strode proudly on Saturday morning with crimson carnations and baby’s breath blossoming from every gown.
“You will always have a home here in Proctor,” said Proctor High School Principal Christopher Sell to the seniors soon to depart from the school they called home. "Find your passion in life.”
After Carly Flanders performed the national anthem and Nathan Greb led the audience in reciting the pledge of allegiance, golden diplomas were issued to the Class of 1969.
Sell urged the students to remember their school teachers, but also their first teachers, the ones who raised them and imparted the first truths and lessons they would carry beyond Proctor and into the world.
Yellow satin sashes rippled from the shoulders of those with honors, and several sported wound cords around their necks for their various achievements, as parents, friends and relatives beamed from the crowd.
The commencement speaker, Peg Bartlett, took the stage not as a school coordinator, a role she held for over 35 years for the Proctor community, but as an aunt or a grandmother, who’s connection with the students seemed to glow as she preached grace and acceptance from the podium.
“I get emotional just thinking about them,” Bartlett said. “Then I recall the Proctor Elementary School Song.”
The students, in response behind her, raised their voices to sing a verse from “I am a Promise,” written by the Gaither Vocal Band.
"I am a promise,” they sang. "I am a possibility. I am a promise with a capital 'P.' I am a great big bundle of potentiality.”
“And that they are,” Bartlett said as the audience roared in applause. “What an outstanding group of young adults.”
Bartlett recalled the day the students first came to the high school as seventh graders, bringing with them a memorable surge of energy, spirit and determination.
Potential, with a capital “P."
“I knew right away, there was work to be done,” Bartlett said. “We hit the ground running. There weren’t enough hours in the day to give them all the love and attention they deserved.”
Every chance they could, Bartlett said, the administration worked tirelessly with the students to ignite the hope within, to show them that their reach and impact knew no bounds.
But teaching them to break free also meant conveying the importance of connection, and Bartlett said one of the things she would miss the most, along with watching her students check off milestone after milestone in their race to the future, were their hugs.
“Hugs are a form of communication,” Bartlett said. “The nicest thing about hugs is you usually can’t give one without getting one in return.”
Between cleaning Rutland County out of boxes of Pop-Tarts and surprising students and staff with boxes of munchkins, Bartlett said she remembered the incredible transformation in the smallest periods of time, watching her students soak up the knowledge and experience afforded to them “like sponges.”
“Like butterflies, these kids have transformed into these wonderful young adults,” Bartlett said. “All sparkly and eager for the next chapter of their wonderful lives … now is the time to become leaders.”
Bartlett wished her students peace and prosperity, encouraging them to fight for the things they wanted and believed in, just like her own mother had taught her to do.
“Remember, you’re a promise,” Bartlett said.
On their journey, Bartlett said she would pack their “knapsack” for life with stars, hearts, candles and elastics, each with a reminder to be flexible, have hope in the darkness and to remember others as well as themselves.
“A paperclip, to help you hold yourself together,” Bartlett said. “A penny, so you’ll never be broke.”
And in joyous streams of red and ivory, the students nearly danced off the stage, some with copies of Dr. Seuss’ “Oh the Places You’ll Go” tucked neatly under their arms.
Bartlett left the students with an Irish blessing before she stepped down, a fond and tearful farewell to student who had matured with her at their side.
“Know you’ve been given a strong foundation to build on,” Bartlett said. “You’re from Proctor.”
Valedictorian Sarah Pecor tearfully thanked her family and her teammates, and urged her classmates to remain both formidable and gracious as they forge new paths, whether it be to college or to the workforce, keeping faith in the spirit imparted to them by their community.
“On this day, the final page of our legacy must turn to unleash a new chapter,” Pecor said. “The world in which we live lacks appreciation for unpredictable success. Be unpredictable.”
And with the turning of their tassels, streams of joyous ruby and ivory streamed from the stage, on to find the next prize to bear the Phantom seal.
